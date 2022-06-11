Travel united us as a family – but now it's time to start letting go

family holiday empty nesters

I used to feel like a bit of an outlier when people I knew discussed the merits of holiday destinations based on the provision of kids’ clubs. I understood the whole frazzled parent thing and the plea for ‘me time,’ but holidays, for me, were all about being in the mix together.

The one time we did try a kids’ club in Greece to grab a quick game of tennis, our eldest (eleven months old at the time) projectile vomited over my husband upon collection, bestowing the gift of norovirus upon us both, delaying our trip home: kids’ club karma. Over the years, we’ve loved travelling together as a family. We’re not immune from bickering; there have been spats aplenty, yet travel has woven its magical web around us.

A love of travel was a common bond shared with my husband. I met an emaciated version of him at law school fresh from his travels around South-East Asia. When we lived together, I took out a loan and three months away from my job and embarked on an overland truck trip with a bunch of strangers from Cairo to Kathmandu via Jordan, Syria, Iran and Pakistan. Our final fling before having children was a trip to Peru. It’s no surprise then, that we were keen to share our passion with our three children. After a few holidays to Cornwall and Mallorca which started to feel like an extension of home and the office, we felt the magnetic pull to venture further.

We’ve been fortunate to have spent two entire summers travelling. The first, a trip to the US when our youngest was five and the eldest eleven, encompassing a Californian road trip, Utah, Arizona, a ranch stay in Idaho and a sojourn in New York. The second – the summer before the pandemic struck – to Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Being in such close proximity for a protracted period of time could break a lot of families, but it strengthened our bond.

We settled into our travelling roles, developing our own Morse code of glances and pauses. Put a family on a small rib boat with a marine biologist on a foggy Monterey morning with no distinction between sea and horizon, and you will know how they work. ‘A great white was spotted breaching around here yesterday,’ said our guide excitedly. The eldest and I, positioned at the back of the boat became quiet, locked in the world of our overactive imaginations, listening to the ominous clang of the bell buoy heralding our imminent death.

As we passed a savaged dead seal, our guide’s desire to take a closer look sparked the forensic fascination of our middle child, who still likes to recount the gore in detail. The youngest remained unperturbed, keen to experience how fast the boat could go and wondering how close it was to ice-cream time.

Travel has helped us tune in to each person’s emotional weather. At our stay on a dude ranch in Idaho, our extrovert middle child developed a sudden passion for spending the days with the cowboys mucking out the stables rather than coming out on the daily horse treks. We realised it was a good cover because he wasn’t keen on riding the horses. We respected his daily date with horse manure and he enjoyed the freedom and kudos of hanging out with the real dudes.

A familiar refrain from my daughter became, ‘Mum, are you crying again?’ Whether it was rounding a corner and being confronted with the view of the thunderous Iguaçu Falls or glimpsing Saturn through a telescope in the Atacama Desert, she saw from my reactions that, as an adult, it was important to never lose a childlike wonder. This wonder applied as much to our UK holidays to Yorkshire and Somerset as it did to any far-flung location.

Everyone has a travel personality. Over time, we’ve discovered ours, accommodating each other along the way and achieving a family spirit level of equilibrium. The eldest seeks out deep chats to learn from the people we meet along the way. He was accorded the honour of wearing our guide’s hat in the Iberá Wetlands in Argentina owing to his desire to drink the local maté and learn about the rituals behind it. He’ll also be one of the first to pounce on sampling a local delicacy (llama tongue anyone?).

Our middle child leaves no stone unturned in ensuring we have seen every room in every museum to assuage his insatiable curiosity. Standing in front of a mummified girl from the Inca period at Salta’s Museo de Arqueologia de Alta Montana was a humbling and haunting experience we’ll never forget. The youngest has an ox-like resilience, insisting on doing multiple treks through the Atacama desert and weathering altitude sickness at the El Tatio Geysers in Chile with a fortitude beyond her years.

Just over a month ago, I congratulated myself for not bursting into tears during a family dinner at the historic Els Quatre Gats restaurant in Barcelona, our first foray onto European soil since the pandemic. The wonder I felt was intensely personal this time: it was for my own merry band of travellers. The twist I felt in my guts and the hard swallow was due to the realisation that the sense of an ending I’d had fleetingly on recent holidays, was now taking root. This could be our last family holiday together as my eldest leaves for university in the autumn.

Our holiday dynamic would change and our adventures would no longer be shared ones. Some thirty years later, I finally understood how it must have felt for my parents as their only child left home to live in France for six months before university. Aware of their blessing, I didn’t comprehend the hidden pain of this rite of passage.

As a result, this time I experienced Barcelona in high definition. Fizzing with excitement at being once again in this elegant city, I would often find myself winded by flashbacks of our travels together. I would bat away waves of melancholy determined to squeeze the juice from the present.

My eldest adopted his familiar role of hanging back to wait for me, as I took the photos that everyone wants to download later, whilst the others marched on. He let the youngest share his room in our AirBnB following a traumatic ant takeover in hers, and acted as peacekeeper when any tensions arose. From maté, he had graduated to cortados earning fist bumps from the waiters. We marvelled as much at the architecture housing Zara as we did at the Sagrada Familia.

I know that our holidays will expand and contract over time as the dynamic shifts. I’m excited that my children will have their own travel adventures in due course and hope that we can still come together to add to our shared bank of travel memories. Our legacy to them is an openness to the world, but they have taught us different ways to enjoy travel too. It’s time to start letting go, but I know in years to come, the words, ‘Do you remember that rib boat and the mangled seal?’ will unite us back there again.