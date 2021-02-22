Travel sector welcomes prospect of summer holidays

The travel industry has expressed relief at the prospect of people in England being allowed to take summer holidays.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s road map for easing coronavirus restrictions states that hotels can reopen and foreign travel will be permitted from May 17 at the earliest.

The Government’s Global Travel Taskforce will reconvene to issue a report by April 12 recommending how international trips can be safely facilitated.

This is also the earliest date that overnight stays in self-contained accommodation that do not require the shared use of facilities will be allowed.

May 17th for possible restart of overseas travel. Thankyou @BorisJohnson for listening to #SaveOurSummer to get the travel sector re-opened in May. 16million people will have been vaccinated twice by then and eligible to travel safely. @SOSTravel3 @ThePCAgency @TrueTravel_ — Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) February 22, 2021

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency – who co-founded the Save Our Summer campaign, said the announcement was “the news the travel sector really wanted”.

He went on: “I’m sure virtually everyone in the travel sector will be pleased with the greater clarity and a timeframe of May for enabling those who’ve been vaccinated to travel overseas.

“By then, there will be over 16 million people eligible to travel abroad to see family, or for business or leisure, in a safe and responsible way.”

Mr Charles said the 850 firms who backed the Save Our Summer campaign will “welcome the Prime Minister’s boost to confidence”.

He went on: “It means more consumers can be reassured that their 2021 summer trip can take place, or they can get a refund or refix their travel date.

“They can book knowing that this summer will be even safer than last.

“We will need to see the finer details in the future reviews for the sector’s restart but the Prime Minister’s comments are certainly far more positive and realistic than those made by some ministers just two weeks ago.”

Following @BorisJohnson's #RoadMap I will launch new ✈️Global Travel Taskforce✈️ to facilitate return to international travel while still managing risk from imported cases & Variants of Concern. Taskforce will report on 12 Apr. International Travel resume no earlier than 17 May. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 22, 2021

Earlier this month, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said foreign holidays will remain banned until “everybody” has had a coronavirus vaccine.

His comments sparked an angry response from the travel industry, which accused him of undermining consumer confidence.

Mr Johnson said the Government will continue to support the aviation sector, adding: “I believe setting a deadline of April 12 for the report of the reconstituted travel taskforce will give people time to make their plans for the summer.

“If things go well, if we can meet these not before dates, then I do believe there is every chance of an aviation recovery later on this year.”

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said it is “critical we start looking at a way to restart travel”, adding that he is “pleased the Government has acknowledged that”.

He went on: “We are an island nation whose history and future is defined by its connections with the world.

“UK aviation supports 1.56 million jobs and one in 10 jobs depends on travel and tourism, contributing £200 billion to the UK economy.

“We support a data-led approach that protects public health. We want to work with Government’s taskforce on a road map now to ensure that aviation is in a strong position to support the UK as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, said: “We’re grateful to the Prime Minister and Department for Transport for providing the clarity the whole sector was looking for that international travel can reopen this summer, as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This will provide much-needed reassurance not only to airlines in desperate need of a summer season but families looking to visit friends and family and take a long-awaited holiday, and we know there is enormous pent-up demand for when we can restart operations.

“We now look forward working with ministers and as part of the proposed taskforce on the practical detail of how current restrictions – which are among the toughest anywhere in the world – can be removed, and how the sector can be provided with as much advance notice as possible before any restart.

“As we have always said, this must be risk-based and proportionate but based on the overriding assumption that as the vaccine rollout accelerates a phased easing of restrictions is achievable.”