Travel restrictions live: More countries reopen borders as UK quarantines arrivals

Open: The Seychelles will welcome visitors from June 1 - Getty

More countries have announced border reopening dates as they emerge from their Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Seychelles, which is now free of the disease, will reopen its airport on June 1, while Bulgaria has announced it will ease its border restrictions for those arriving from EU and Schengen countries. Cyprus is also paving the way for the return of tourism – its airports will reopen in mid June.

This comes as Number 10 prepares to announce the details of a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals into the UK. Travellers will submit the address that they will be staying at on arrival at UK airports and ports. Police will then be given powers to spot-check homes and issue £1000 fines for anyone not observing the rules.

A number of other popular holiday destinations – including Greece, Italy and Portugal – are paving the way for the return of tourists ahead of this summer. A tourism official from the Canary Islands told Telegraph Travel that the archipelago is hoping to welcome British tourists as early as July.

