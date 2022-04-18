Here are the travel restrictions across Central and South America due to COVID-19

Thinking about making a trip to Central or South America soon? You may want to get familiar with each country's travel restrictions.

Entry requirements for U.S. travelers vary country by country, with some enforcing strict testing or quarantine mandates while others list very few COVID-19-related rules. Either way, most travelers will have to take at least one coronavirus test during their trip to reenter the United States.

Travelers can also take a look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel recommendations to see the agency's COVID-19 risk assessment for each country. Many of the countries listed below have a "high" or "very high" risk of COVID-19, which means travelers should make sure they are fully vaccinated before visiting or avoid the destination altogether, according to the CDC.

Argentina

Whether you want colonial cities, glaciers, mountains, waterfalls, wine country or wildlife, the greenback will take you far in Argentina.

Can U.S. tourists enter? As of Nov. 1, non-resident foreign tourists can enter Argentina.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? U.S. travelers will need to be fully vaccinated and take a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. Travelers who have been in Africa in the past 14 days will be subject to a quarantine period and additional testing.

What else do I need to know? All travelers entering or leaving the country must submit an electronic sworn statement within two days before their arrival or departure. Travelers must also have travel insurance that would cover any COVID-related hospitalization or quarantine.

Last updated: Dec. 11

Belize

All beaches on Belize are public, so travelers shouldn't feel intimidated about staking their spot on the sand.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? All travelers 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours or a negative rapid antigen taken within 48 hours to enter through the Philip Goldson International Airport. If a traveler is unable to bring along a coronavirus test, they must take a $50 test upon arrival.

What else do I need to know? Travelers who test positive at the airport must quarantine at least 10 days at their own expense. Most international visitors must stay in an approved "gold standard" hotel. Starting Feb. 15, all visitors must apply for Belize Travel Health Insurance, which costs $18.

Last updated: Jan. 17

Bolivia

Bolivia.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Travelers 5 and older must show proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

What else do I need to know? Unvaccinated travelers must take a PCR test three days after arrival. If the test is positive, they will need to quarantine until they show a negative test result. Nonresidents will need health insurance with COVID-19 coverage to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Brazil

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? U.S. travelers 12 and older can enter with proof of vaccination. Certain travelers – including those too young to be eligible for the vaccine – can enter with a negative coronavirus test.

Last updated: April 18

Chile

Easter Island, Chile.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Chile allows fully vaccinated foreigners who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to travel. Children under the age of 6 are exempt from the vaccine mandate. Travelers will need to take another PCR test upon arrival and quarantine for five days or until they test negative for the virus. Travelers who have been in African countries within the past 14 days are not permitted to enter the country.

What else do I need to know? Visitors over the age of 2 must complete an online "travelers' affidavit" form 72 hours prior to travel. Visitors must also have travel insurance that will cover any medical expenses related to COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of $30,000.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Colombia

Bogota, Colombia.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Starting Dec. 14, visitors 18 and older will need to provide proof of full vaccination to enter. Travelers who received their final vaccine dose less than 14 days before entry will also need to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Last updated: Dec. 10

Costa Rica

Visitors gather to watch the sunset April 19, 2021, in Playa Guiones, a surfing destination located near the town of Nosara, Costa Rica.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes, U.S. citizens can enter via air or land.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Unless they are fully vaccinated, adult travelers will need to provide proof of a medical insurance policy that covers COVID-19 related medical treatments or quarantine lodging. All visitors must also complete a health pass online 48 hours prior to arrival.

What else do I need to know? Tourists cannot stay in Costa Rica more than 90 days.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Ecuador

Galapágos National Park, Ecuador.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? All visitors 2 and older must provide a negative PCR coronavirus test taken no more than three days prior to travel and, if 16 or older, show proof of full vaccination. Travelers must also show a declaration of health, available on the Ministry of Public Health's website. As of Dec. 1, the country does not accept travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Namibi.

Last updated: Dec. 3

El Salvador

El Salvador offers over 186 miles of coastline.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? As of Nov. 17, travelers do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Guatemala

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Travelers 10 and older who are not fully vaccinated must show a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Guyana

A view from Kaieteur Falls in Guyana.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Travelers who have a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of their scheduled flight may enter, and proof of full vaccination is required if over the age of 12.

What else do I need to know? All travelers must also submit a passenger locator form 24 hours prior to travel.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Honduras

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Travelers must show proof of full vaccination or carry proof of a negative PCR or rapid test result taken less than 72 hours before entry.

What else do I need to know? All travelers must complete an online precheck form to enter and should carry a printout of the confirmation email during their trip.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Nicaragua

Nicaragua's white-sand beaches in Granada.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Yes. Travelers must show a negative test at the airport taken less than 72 hours prior to entry. Test results should also be sent to the airline electronically before the travel date. Land borders also require a negative coronavirus test.

What else do I need to know? Travelers must fill out an online form and submit it at least seven days prior to arrival.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Panama

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Visitors must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Unvaccinated tourists who have recently been in high-risk countries will be subject to at least 72 hours of quarantine in a hotel.

What else do I need to know? All travelers must show a completed health affidavit to their airline or carrier before boarding.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Paraguay

Hundreds of Victoria Cruziana plants float over the Salado river in Piquete Cue, Paraguay.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Visitors older than 12 must show a negative coronavirus test result prior to entering, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are exempt from the testing requirement.

What else do I need to know? All air travelers should complete a health declaration form within 24 hours of entering the country.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Peru

Peru offers visitors award-winning cuisine and world-famous archeological sites.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Visitors must offer a negative coronavirus test to enter if they cannot present proof of vaccination. The country also asks all travelers to complete a health form.

What else do I need to know? Children under 12 do not have to be vaccinated, but must be asymptomatic to board a flight to Peru.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Suriname

A sloth rests at the banks of the Blommestein Lake, about 100 miles south of Paramaribo, Suriname, on Aug. 14, 2010.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Fully vaccinated people may enter without a quarantine period as long as they show proof of vaccination, a negative coronavirus test and valid travel documents. Unvaccinated visitors can only enter for essential purposes and must undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Last updated: Dec.3

Uruguay

Jose Ignacio, Uruguay.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Foreign travelers must present proof of vaccination within the last 9 months prior to traveling to Uruguay, or a negative PCR test to enter the country, according to the Embassy of Uruguay in the U.S. Unvaccinated visitors must take another test seven days after arrival or complete 14-day self-quarantine.

Last updated: Dec. 3

Venezuela

A man swims in the beach Los Corales, in La Guaira, Venezuela, Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Can U.S. tourists enter? Yes.

Do I need a vaccine or testing? Travelers must show a negative PCR test taken less than 48 hours before arrival to enter.

What else do I need to know? U.S. citizens must apply for a visa to enter.

Last updated: Dec. 3

