Travel restricted as 2 cases of COVID-19 detected in Pangnirtung

With two new cases in Pangnirtung, government officials will give a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday. (Emily Ridlington/CBC - image credit)

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Pangnirtung as of late Monday, said Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson in a news release Tuesday.

Public health expects confirmation of those results later today, but new restrictions in the community go into effect immediately.

"It is highly unlikely that these are false positive results and we must act accordingly," Patterson said.

"At this time, we do not know which variant this is, but in light of the threat of Omicron, we are tightening public health measures in the community to limit possible spread to other communities. We will know the variant strain

within approximately a week."

The cases reflect the first time COVID-19 has hit the community of Pangnirtung.

The following restrictions are now in effect:

Only essential travel in and out of the community is permitted.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 50 people.

Indoor gatherings in dwellings are limited to 10 people, plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms and fitness centres are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity

whichever is less, for solo workouts only.

Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, with no

singing allowed.

Arenas are limited to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, plus

50 spectators.

Restaurants are limited to 25 per cent capacity. No karaoke, dancing, or live

music.

Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

Parks remain open but on-site buildings must close.

Schools can open under these restrictions when classes resume after the holiday break.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Health Minister John Main and Dr. Michael Patterson, chief public officer of health, are scheduled to give a live update on COVID-19 in the territory at 11 ET.

What to do if you have symptoms

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is advised to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET or notify their community health centre by phone.

Please do not go to the health centre in person.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Nunavummiut aged 5 and older and boosters are available for anyone 12 years and older. Contact your health centre to make an appointment.