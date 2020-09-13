Travel news: Denmark set for quarantine-list as France records over 10,000 daily cases

Denmark is at risk of losing its travel corridor with the UK this week as it moves higher into the infection rate red zone, while quarantine-listed France has recorded over 10,000 daily cases.

The seven-day infection rate per 100,000 residents reached 28.7 in Denmark yesterday (up from 14.6 a week earlier), putting it above quarantined Jamaica and Belgium. When a country’s seven-day rate tops 20 cases per 100,000, the UK Government considers adding it to its travel ‘red list’.

Meanwhile, France has reported 10,561 new cases in 24 hours. The country was added to the UK’s quarantine-list on August 13 – arrivals from France are subject for 14 days of self-isolation.

Ongoing changes to the holiday quarantine-list have seen holidaymakers racing back to the UK, or cancelling trips, and facing surging flight prices to avoid two-weeks of self-isolation. Changes to the list are announced each Thursday following the Government’s weekly review.

The Telegraph campaign to replace quarantine with airport testing has been backed by senior MPs and industry leaders, including British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz who wrote: “British Airways can survive, but only if the Government will work with us, rather than against us.”

08:11 AM

Comment: This ludicrous quarantine roulette must be replaced with airport testing

At least 30 countries offer or accept Covid-19 tests at airports – why can't we?, writes Zina Bencheikh, Managing Director of Intrepid EMEA:

It’s been tough. After months of travel being off the table, the launch of the UK Government’s 'safe list’ seemed like a lifeline. But the sudden u-turn on Spain, quickly followed by France, left customers feeling confused and uncertain. Every Thursday, the Government’s ludicrous quarantine roulette prompts chaos among travel companies and travellers as holidays are cancelled or hastily rearranged with fingers crossed. Many of those who had booked to travel abroad opted for our UK trips instead, and I could hardly blame them [...] This one-size-fits-all approach is destroying the travel industry and customers’ confidence to book their much-needed holiday. Other countries in Europe are successfully using testing to cut quarantine times – why can’t we?

Read Zina's full comment.

08:07 AM

Europe deploys range of new measures to mitigate against coronavirus second wave

The resurgence of coronavirus in Europe has left governments with a major headache, report Verity Bowman and Marcus Parekh.

The rules they began to relax in the summer appear to have led to a new surge in infections. So do they stick firmly and trust people follow social distancing rules? Or is it time to introduce new measures like the UK's 'rule of six'?

National lockdowns have largely been ruled out - for now. But policy changes limiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing, as well as sharp curbs on restaurants and bars are gathering pace.

Here's how different countries are coping with spikes.

08:01 AM

