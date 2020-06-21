Travel quarantine is 'completely useless' says leading scientist, as Spain lifts restrictions on British tourists

Spain

The Government’s controversial travel quarantine is “completely useless” and should be “dropped as soon as possible”, a world leading epidemiologist has claimed.

Professor Peter Piot, the director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) on Sunday joined a growing list of MPs and business leaders calling for Boris Johnson to ditch the policy.

Asked about the effectiveness of the blanket travel restrictions - which require all overseas arrivals to isolate for 14 days, Prof Piot said the move would only have “made sense at the very beginning, before we had cases.”

He added that due to the UK’s relatively high infection rates, the quarantine would “not contribute much” towards suppressing the coronavirus and was simply inflicting “enormous” damage to the economy.

It came as Ryanair announced it would resume flights early in response to Spain lifting restrictions on British tourists, with the first plane due to depart to Alicante on Sunday afternoon from East Midlands Airport.

The budget airline had been due to restart flights on July 1, but has now confirmed that it will accelerate its plans despite the quarantine remaining in place.

The move by Madrid to unilaterally lift measures on UK travellers is likely to reignite calls among MPs for the UK's policy to be scrapped.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Prof Piot, who co-discovered Ebola and was a leading researcher on Aids, said: “There are...measures that are completely useless like quarantine for returning travellers.

“That only would have made sense at the beginning when we had no cases, but indeed they were imported.

"That's not going to contribute much and the damage it's going to cause the country, the economy, will be enormous, so let's hope that rule is dropped as soon as possible and we concentrate on what works."

While the Government says the travel quarantine is necessary to prevent the virus being re-imported into the UK from other countries, ministers have admitted that the Scientific Advisory Committee on Emergencies (Sage) was not asked to sign off on the decision.

When arriving in the UK, passengers are currently required to provide their contact and travel details, as well as the address they will isolate at.

Fines of up to £1,000 apply in England if a police spot check finds that people are not complying with the regulations, although to date none have been issued.

Critics argue that the policy is counter-intuitive, as the prevalence of the disease remains much higher in the UK than in many other countries, particularly in Europe.

Business leaders have also warned that the policy is having a devastating impact on the aviation and tourism industries, and is believed to be costing the UK economy around £650m a week.

Amid a growing backlash, ministers have begun work on a series of so-called air bridges with European countries to enable restriction-free travel for British holidaymakers this summer.

The deals are expected to be announced by the time that the quarantine policy reaches its three-week review deadline on June 28, although Whitehall sources say only a handful of agreements to short-haul destinations will be announced initially.