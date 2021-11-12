Heavy snow lingers into Friday in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario

Though conditions began to improve in Saskatchewan Thursday night, the peak of this powerful winter storm was still ongoing in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with widespread snowfall and winter storm warnings still in effect. The snow combined with powerful winds will also make for reduced visibility and dangerous blizzard-like conditions. More on the greatest danger zones and where travel is not recommended, below.

FRIDAY: HEAVIEST SNOW SHIFTS EAST, DANGEROUS BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS AS WINDS INTENSIFY

Winter arrived in full force this week, with the first significant snowstorm targetting the central Prairies and northwestern Ontario.

The heaviest snow was oriented across southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Thursday, making for very difficult travel across much of the region, with snowfall and winter storm warnings covering the region.

The storm will begin to wind down Friday, but not before it deposits an additional 15-25 cm of snow to the worst-hit areas of northwestern Ontario, and another 10-15 cm for parts of southern Manitoba.

PR Snow

Making the snow worse will be the ferocious winds, which will include far-reaching wind gusts of 50-90 km/h even into Friday morning, making for whiteout conditions even in areas where the snow is well past peak intensity.

In all, southeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario look to be the hardest places for commuters Friday morning, particularly along highways 11 and 17, and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Ontario snow travel

The system clears the region through the day Friday, with widespread daytime highs below zero.

prtempsss

LONG RANGE: WIDE RANGE IN TEMPERATURES INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK

Beyond, much milder air looks to spread into western areas, reaching the mid to upper teens for parts of southern Alberta on Monday, while temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark across Manitoba.

Forecasters are also watching the potential for a shot of significantly colder air during the second half of next week and another shot the following week as well.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this snowy system for the Prairies.