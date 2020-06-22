Travel news: Spain and Greece likely to be among first ‘air bridges’

Socially distanced sunbathing in Benidorm on June 21 - Getty

Tui has announced it will be serving eight short-haul travel destinations from July 11, giving British nationals one of the strongest indications yet of where they will be travelling this summer.

The UK's largest tour operator will fly customers from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham - with new safety measures onboard - to the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes, Kos and Corfu; Spain's Canary Islands Tenerife and Lanzarote, and Majorca and Ibiza in the Balearics.

Tui's commercial director Richard Sofer expressed confidence that the UK will have lifted the 14-day quarantine currently imposed on all arrivals by this date. "Due to the size of our organisation we've been able to have a presence in each of those government conversations through our aviation team or through the senior members of the UK business," he said.

"We're well-informed of where those discussions are. "Obviously many of those conversations are confidential but that gives us great confidence to open up a small programme to a couple of really key countries, eight key gateways for us.

"We have absolute confidence that we're going to be getting a positive result from the government in time for July."

08:23 AM

Criticism of Tui's 'private briefings'

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, has spoken out about the news that Tui has been present in government conversations about air bridge negotiations.

"If I was a tour operator struggling to stay afloat, and desperate to sell holidays again I would be pissed off that the gov seems to have been privately briefing TUI on when holidays abroad can restart. How is that fair competition?" he Tweeted.

TUI, UK’s biggest travel company, wholesale broke the law on refunds. Gov response? Here is a leg up to get selling again.



Vivid, and other smaller operators dip into personal funds to refund customers. Gov response? Nothing. No help. https://t.co/sAPOj2JZIP



— Rory Boland (@roryboland) June 21, 2020

In a follow-up Tweet, Boland pointed out that smaller tour operators have stuck to the law on refunds, and yet have not been privy to the government air bridge conversations.

08:06 AM

What happened over the weekend?

Too busy having fun over the weekend to keep track on the world's travel news? Worry not.

Now, on to today's news.