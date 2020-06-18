Travel news: Quarantine to be eased from June 28

Holidays could be back on by June 28, according to a senior Tory MP - Getty

The 14-day quarantine will be eased in a matter of days, opening up holidays for British nationals after months stuck at home, according to a senior Tory MP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Treasurer of the 1922 Committee and Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told BBC’s Today programme: “By June 28 or thereabouts we will have had some negotiations on air corridors with countries that have lower rates than ours.”

He went on to say it does not make a lot of “rational sense” to quarantine countries with lower infection rates than the UK at this late stage of the pandemic.

"If we are going to do it, we should've done it much earlier. But there we are. We've got it. But I think it will be eased from June 28 or thereabouts,” he said.

This comes as President Macron makes a state visit to the UK today. Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab raised hopes of a UK/France 'air bridge'.

“We want to open up as soon as we safely and responsibly can and we will look at all the mechanisms to do so and of course we’ll have a good conversation with the French,” he said. “I’ll be in Berlin tomorrow so we’re talking to all of our European partners about these things.”

Follow all today’s travel news below.

08:13 AM

What did we learn yesterday?

BA has become the latest airline to ban booze (but only for economy passengers)

Norwegian is returning to the sky from July 1

Israel will reopen to tourists from August 1, with Greeks the first to be welcomed

Malta could welcome travellers in July after its flag carrier announced a major relaunch of routes

Australia may be off-limits to Britons until 2021

Now, on with today’s news from around the world.