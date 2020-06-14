Travel news: Police have issued no quarantine fines in a week

The UK introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals into the UK on Monday June 8 - Getty

One week after the government introduced quarantine measures, which mean anyone arriving in the UK must quarantine for 14 days, the police have not issued a single fine.

Anyone caught breaking the quarantine is subject to a fine of up to £1,000, and anyone who fails to provide contact details on arriving in the UK could be fined £100.

However, as of Friday the police had not issued a single penalty, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Tens of thousands of international travellers have arrived in Britain since the rules were introduced.

The Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential travel, and the quarantine means that anyone who does travel overseas will have to self-isolate on their return, regardless of symptoms.

However, airlines are growing increasingly optimistic that the government will end the blanket quarantine before the first review is up at the end of June.

Industry sources said the Department of Transport (DfT) had “intimated” to airlines that an announcement regarding “air bridges” (bilateral travel agreements) could come in on June 25 or June 26, allowing UK holidaymakers to travel to low-risk destinations without having to isolate on return.

