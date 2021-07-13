Travel news latest: Spain and Greece tighten restrictions as cases rise

Guests dining at a waterfront restaurant in Loutro, Crete - Getty

Spain and Greece are tightening restrictions in tourist hotspots in response to a rising number of infections driven by the Delta variant.

Night curfews are to be reimposed in more than 30 towns in the Mediterranean region of Valencia, including in the city of Valencia and popular coastal destination of Benicassim. Social gatherings of more than 10 people will also be banned.

Spain said it had seen its coronavirus case rate triple in just two weeks.

In Greece, unvaccinated people will be banned from bars, cinemas and theatres, after authorities blamed soaring infection numbers on people refusing to have the vaccine. The restrictions will apply nationwide including on the Greek islands.

"After a year and a half, no one can claim ignorance about the coronavirus anymore," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. "The country will not shut down again due to attitude adopted by certain people ... It's not Greece that's a danger, but unvaccinated Greeks."

Both destinations are on the UK’s amber list and therefore set to welcome an influx of British holidaymakers when the new double vaccination quarantine rules come into force on July 19.

