Travel news latest: Europe opens to vaccinated holidaymakers

airport - Getty

Millions of EU citizens can enjoy quarantine-free travel within Europe from today while immunised Britons still await exemption.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate shows immunity to Covid-19 through vaccination or previous infection, or a negative test result and has officially come into force for use across the Bloc, sparing holidaymakers from self-isolation or additional tests.

Each EU member state must develop its own implementation of the pass – the UK Government is seeking approval from the European Commission for an upgraded NHS app to be integrated into this system.

British holidaymakers’ overseas travel plans relying on the expansion of the green list and the implementation of a proposal to exempt fully vaccinated Britons from self-isolation on their return from amber list destinations.

This could come into effect ahead of the school summer holidays, according to a report by The Times – however, on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons that it was a “complicated policy that requires time to work through”.

Scroll down for the latest travel updates.

07:26 AM

What happened yesterday?

The main stories from Thursday:

Malta to accept NHS app as vaccine proof

Portugal to allow in unvaccinated children with a test

Thailand to reopen Phuket in July as planned

France loosens lockdown restrictions, removing capacity limits on restaurants

EU to launch vaccine passport app tomorrow

Now onto today's news.