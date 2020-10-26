Travel news latest: Britons visiting the Canaries will soon need to take a test

Britons could soon need to take a test on arrival in the Canary Islands

British holidaymakers arriving in the Canary Islands could be tested for Covid-19 at hotel receptions this winter.

Under new plans, tourists will be tested at hotel receptions, rather than at airports, due to a lack of space. The tests will be conducted on a mandatory basis.

Hotels will be set up on the islands – including Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria – to accommodate any tourists who have tested positive and must enter a 14-day quarantine while on holiday.

Tourism officials in the Canaries are keen to introduce the diagnostic tests as soon as possible, to encourage more European governments to grant travel corridors to the Spanish islands.

The Canary Islands were removed from the UK’s quarantine list last week, meaning those returning from the islands will not need to self isolate on return to the UK. Major tour operators including Tui and Jet2Holidays have resumed package holidays to the islands.

However, cases are slowly on the rise on the islands. Yesterday, there were 171 new cases on the Canaries, including 78 in Tenerife and 70 in Gran Canaria.

09:08 AM

Thousands flock to the Canaries

Travel corridors appear to be making great steps in relieving pent-up demand for those who want to go abroad for their holiday.

More than 5,500 people booked to go to the Canary Islands with Jet2holidays in the hours following Transport Secretary Grant Shapps' Thursday afternoon announcement that quarantine restrictions would be dropped on return from the region.

Speaking to Travel Weekly, Alan Cross, the operator's head of trade, said: “It’s not only great news, it’s a great confidence-builder, both for the industry and for the consumers."

Miles Morgan, the chairman of Miles Morgan Travel, also spoke to the trade publication, describing the opening up of the Canaries and the Maldives as "game-changing for the whole industry".

