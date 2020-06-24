Travel news: EU could ban American tourists this summer

brussels - Getty

European Union countries could block visitors from the US due to America's failure to effectively tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brussels has drawn up two draft lists of acceptable travellers ahead of its July 1 border reopening, according to The New York Times. America is not named on either list.

The US has recorded more than 2.4 million cases of the virus and over 123,00 deaths, the highest rates in the world. Southern states, including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Texas, have a recent uptick in cases.

EU borders have been closed to most of the world since mid-March while a number of countries began to lift travel restrictions for Schengen countries, and some for the UK, from June 15.

Brazil and Russia, which have recorded the second and third highest number of cases worldwide, are also excluded from the EU draft lists.

China, where Covid-19 is thought to have originated, is included on both lists, as are Cuba, Vietnam and Uganda.

EU members are wrangling the lists with final decisions on the lifting of border restrictions ahead of the bloc’s reopening on July 1.

The US banned travel from most European countries in mid-March. After initially leaving the UK off the restricted list, the ban was soon extended to Britons.

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph earlier this month, Dr Anthony Fauci warned that British holidaymakers could be banned from travellers to the US for months, dashing hopes of summer trips to America.

Around 3.8 million Britons visit the US each year.

Follow the latest news below

08:43 AM

Five cruise ships seized in UK ports over 'serious concerns' for crew

Story continues

Astoria, Astor, Columbus and Vasco de Gama, which are anchored at Tilbury Docks in Essex, have all been detained while Marco Polo at Avonmouth Docks in Bristol has also been held following an inspection amid reports of expired contracts and late pay, reports Kaye Holland.

A sixth ship, Magellan, was inspected but not detained.

Following its inspections, the MCA said: “Surveyors found a number of expired and invalid seafarers employment agreements, late payment of wages and crews who had been on board for over 12 months. All these are in breach of the Maritime Labour Convention and the ships have been detained for that reason.”

All five ships belong to Athens-based Global Cruise Lines Limited but are operated by British firm Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV). The vessels were in the middle of cruises when the outbreak of the coronavirus forced them to sail back to the UK.

Read the full story

08:34 AM

What happened yesterday?

Here were the biggest stories from Tuesday: