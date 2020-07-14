Travel news: 9 out of 10 UK tourism firms expect to cut jobs

9 out of 10 UK tourism and hospitality businesses are considering job cuts - Getty

Almost nine out ten companies involved in the UK’s inbound tourism industry expect to make job cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

The research, conducted by trade association UKinbound, called for more government support in order to avoid “the collapse of previously successful businesses”.

The companies polled included 59 tour operators, plus firms providing services like hotel bookings, transfers and travel excursions.

Some 88 per cent of the companies anticipate making between 25 per cent and 100 per cent of their staff redundant due to the pandemic. More than half, 53 per cent, expect their businesses to last no longer than six months.

This comes as the UK finally opens up to international tourism. On Friday, the Government lifted a 14-day quarantine on arrivals into the UK for 59 countries, a month after the measure was introduced on June 8.

Follow all the updates below.

08:37 AM

California slams brakes on re-opening amid coronavirus surge

California on Monday ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters to close again as coronavirus cases soared across America's most populous state.

Churches as well as businesses including gyms, shopping malls, hair salons and non-essential offices must also close indoor operations in 30 of the state's worst-hit counties, including Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

Not long after emerging from lockdown, California is reintroducing restrictions - Getty

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," said Newsom, whose state is by far the largest by population and richest in America.

Read the full story here.

08:21 AM

What happened yesterday?

Good morning, before we crack on – a quick look at yesterday's top stories in the world of travel.

Greece flights still due to restart this week despite coronavirus concerns

Center Parcs reopens without pools

Hong Kong and Morocco tighten restrictions amid cases surge

Call to confirm your trip or have it cancelled, Butlins warns

Russians hit Med using Belarus loophole

Now, on with today's travel news.