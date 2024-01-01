Travel Lovers Are Sharing Their Favorite Budget-Friendly Locations Around The World

A few months ago, I wrote about experienced travelers' favorite "bang for your buck" destinations. In the comments, members of the BuzzFeed Community shared a TON of their own favorite places to travel on the cheap.

Here are 16 of their top responses:

1."Türkiye [Turkey] is really slept on by a lot of fellow Americans. Istanbul has such an incredible history, incredible food, and incredibly low prices."

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

"It's this incredible blend of European and Middle Eastern influences, and the folks I've encountered were very nice."

—misterfrooby

2."Anacapri — it's on the island of Capri but not as glitzy and expensive as the town of Capri below it. You just take a bus trip up the mountain, and it was a fraction of the cost."

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

"I used to backpack around a lot and stay in hostels. I noticed the further away from the bigger cities, the nicer and cheaper the hostels got. I have stayed in some excellent hostels outside of the bigger cities for $20- $30 per night (including Anacapri at the time). I even stayed in a resort that was still being built on the Greek Island of Naxos for $10. It wasn't open yet but had power and water, and half of the resort was finished — a block from the beach and beautiful."

—typeo

3."I find Thailand to be great....Thailand is the most welcoming, in my opinion, towards other races or people."

Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

"What I will have to say is, I already have family there, so I didn't have to worry about the cost of shelter, but in general, Thailand is awesome to go to. Great food, many people know English, etc."

—amber8204

4."Providence, RI is always a good idea as a cheaper alternative to Boston. Plenty to see/do, and the food is second to none."

Denistangneyjr / Getty Images

—awfulpenguin75

5."Cantabria in Spain is absolutely beautiful and a lot cheaper than Madrid (which I wasn't overly impressed with anyway)."

M.a. Josephson / Getty Images

—solongandthanksforallthefish1

6."Asturias in Spain! Significantly cheaper than Madrid, fewer tourists, lots of history, and easy to walk around (for context, I've had several open heart surgeries, and my partner had a broken ankle and was using crutches)."

Story continues

Anton Petrus / Getty Images

"The only downside is that it is more of a place to go for a few days rather than long-term."

—nataliemaya8

7."Jim Thorpe, PA! Very small town, but artsy and historical with lovely mountain views."

Zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"It's about 1.5 hours from Philly."

—applesauceandchops

8."I was in Columbus, Ohio last year and absolutely loved it. It has some cool museums and great food, and it's very pretty to drive to because of the nearby mountains. I spent like $60 a night for a great Airbnb too."

—ssketchator1

"If you have kids, then COSI is definitely worth a visit. When I was growing up, my family went here all the time. They have a ton of cool interactive exhibits as well as super interesting visiting ones. And of course, I can't forget to mention the unicycle you can ride 17 feet above the ground. If you're a member of one of their reciprocal museums, then you can get a pretty good deal on tickets."

— Kristen Harris

9."Romania! I went for five weeks as part of [my experience as a student at] an archaeology field school, and everything was extremely reasonably priced, and everyone was so lovely."

Instants / Getty Images/iStockphoto

—painsomniac

10."As someone who goes to India fairly often, you can get a five-star hotel with a wild breakfast spread for like $40 a night. I've bought beautiful and quality sarees for $20 and less."

Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

"And bargaining at shops leads to some *great* deals."

—fizzingwhizbee713

11."Poland has so many beautiful places, and the food is amazing."

Maryviolet / Getty Images

—linkamalinka

12."Prague! Even though it's a major city, accommodations, and especially the food, were dirt cheap, but didn't taste like it."

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

—kdq1001

13."Portugal is the best! The locals are so nice. It's very inexpensive and super beautiful."

Enrique DÃÂ­az / Getty Images

"I had the best week when I went!"

—greenbluepurple

14."Many countries in South America are affordable. I spent a month in Peru and Ecuador and found hotels and food very, very cheap."

Travelstoxphoto / Getty Images, Laura Bc / Getty Images

—thehallouminati

15."It's been a while since I travelled, but I ...remember Brazil being inexpensive — particularly with food. You could eat at the nicest restaurants in Rio, and it was 1/4th of the price you would pay at a nice restaurant in the US."

Christian Adams / Getty Images

—typeo

16.And finally: "Belize! It's where my husband is from (and subsequently, my daughter, of course), but we love it there. He was born and raised there, and you can get around fairly inexpensively, and the food is amazing, and it's beautiful."

Michele Westmorland / Getty Images

—disheleveddreamer21

What's your favorite affordable place to vacation? How do you save money when you're there? Let us know in the comments!