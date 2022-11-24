Travel and Leisure Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022

Summary Travel and Leisure Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022 summarizes key findings from the ICT customer insight survey carried out in H1-2022.

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Travel and Leisure Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365239/?utm_source=GNW
It reveals how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various business functions and spending areas, have changed for enterprises in the travel & leisure sector in 2022 when compared to 2021.

The report also discusses the change in ICT budget allocations for digital transformation enabling technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), automation and edge computing among enterprises in 2022 as compared to 2021.It sheds focus on the change in ICT budget allocations across 30 IT hardware, software, and service categories.

The report also gives an indication of ICT opportunities in travel & leisure sector with forward-looking insights on enterprise spending priorities for over 100 ICT product and service sub-categories over next two years.

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in travel & leisure sector -
- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
- Enterprise ICT budget allocations by type of ICT project
- Breakdown of enterprise budget allocation change by digital transformation areas
- Segment ICT budget allocation trends
- Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises in travel & leisure sector
- Enterprise cloud computing investment priority

Scope
- Most enterprises have seen their ICT budgets slightly increase across most of the ICT products/services areas in 2022 compared with the previous year.
- Most enterprises in travel and leisure sector have seen their public cloud computing budget allocations increase slightly for all the three implementation types in 2022 versus 2021.
- Most enterprises have had slight increases in their software budget allocations across all software categories; however, for security, the proportion indicating significant increases in their budget allocation is relatively high.
- Most enterprises see their IT service budget allocations slightly increased across all the service categories in 2022 compared to 2021.

Reasons to Buy
- The report is based on IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals to understand their ICT investment priorities and trends.
- This survey report offers a thorough analysis of Enterprise ICT Investment Trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.
- The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.
- With more than 50 charts the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365239/?utm_source=GNW

