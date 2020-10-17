Travel latest news: 'Health passport' to be tested on flights out of UK next week

Digital “health passports” are to be tested on flights out of the UK for the first time next week under a plan to cut quarantine and enable Covid-safe air travel.

Britons flying from Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport, a major airport in the New York Metropolitan area, will be among the first in the world to travel using the digital health document.

UK travellers will be screened for Covid-19 at Heathrow’s testing facility up to 72 hours before travel and will complete health questionnaires required by US border authorities.

Results will be stored on the Commonpass smartphone app, which can be scanned by airlines and border officials to check that the passengers are Covid-free.

If trials are successful, the scheme could allow passengers to reduce their time in quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this week unveiled two potential approaches to reducing quarantine times for UK travellers – a test a week after arriving in the country, with release from quarantine with a negative results, and a “trailblazer” system where tests and isolation take place prior to travel.

Curfew imposed in France following last night of freedom

Millions of French people enjoyed a last night of freedom on Friday before a Covid-19 curfew in Paris and other large cities came into force at midnight, for a least a month.

The curfew aims to keep about 20 million people home from 9pm to 6am from Saturday, which is 30 per cent of the French population.

It was ordered by President Emmanuel Macron this week as the number of new infections and deaths raised the spectre of hospital overloads like those seen in March and April.

Health authorities on Friday recorded more than 25,00 new cases, after Thursday's record of more than 30,000.

The mood in the streets of Paris ahead of the curfew was something akin to New Year 's Eve, with tables overflowing in bars.

