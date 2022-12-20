Travel Inside One of Paris's Most Luxurious Stores

Rizzoli

In Paris, everything tends to blend in–the homogeneity, the order of its urban architecture, are a major part of its beauty. It’s fitting, then, that one of its more unique facades of gold veined portoro marble is one of its most unique companies of the last century and a half–Cartier.

And given that luxury shopping has long been one of the biggest draws for travelers to embark for Paris, a new book detailing the story of this legendary shop and its recent redesign, Cartier: 13 Rue de la Paix, is the latest selection for our series on exciting travel-related coffee table books, Just Booked. The book, published by Rizzoli, intermixes the story of the firm and its move to the poshest of addresses with archival images, plans, and tales of inspiration for historic jewelry designs. It also takes a deep dive into the designs of Bruno Moinard and Studioparisien, the firms that brought a new vision to this legendary address.

Readers, many of whom will never see this in real life, are introduced to the new rooms in this complex as well as the skilled artisans who were commissioned to decorate them–stone marquetry from Hervé Obligi, a screen by Atelier Midavaine, and mosaics by Atelier Lilikpó.

