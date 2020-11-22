Will the travel industry heed the COVID-19 pandemic's 'wake-up call' as it recovers?

Christopher Elliott, Special to USA TODAY
·5 min read

If there were ever a time to feel sorry for the travel industry, it's now. COVID-19 has wiped out enormous parts of the business. Airlines are bankrupt. Hotels are shuttered. Travel advisers are out of work.

Consider the situation just a year ago. It was a booming holiday travel season. And the industry's overall attitude was: If you don't like our prices and service, just stay home.

But now travel companies are practically begging us to return during one of the most dangerous times of the pandemic.

Travelers have mixed feelings. Darren Butts, a retired facilities director from Green Valley, Arizona, just returned from Honolulu. He found deserted streets and empty restaurants, which left him feeling sympathy for the tourism business. But he's also pleased with the changes. The take-it-or-leave-it attitude so common before the pandemic had disappeared was replaced with employees eager to serve.

"I think the industry needed a big wake-up call," he says. "COVID supplied it."

Will the travel industry ever get over COVID-19?

The travel industry will bounce back. In fact, it already has started to, according to new research from Deloitte, which suggests consumer sentiment bottomed out in October, though with a new surge in COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation not to travel for Thanksgiving, that could change.

"The travel industry will recover faster than people expect," predicts Max Leitschuh, a senior transportation analyst at WorldAware, a security consulting firm.

For example, airline passenger counts in China are above where they were at this time in 2019, and China’s biggest airline turned a profit last quarter, he notes. VivaAerobus, a major Mexican airline, just announced that it restored all its pre-pandemic capacity, although COVID-19 is still a significant concern in Mexico.

"If a vaccine takes hold in the first half of 2021, we can expect airline passenger numbers to be above 90% of their pre-pandemic numbers by the end of 2021," he says. "And we also expect similar trends in the rest of the travel industry."

So the answer to the question, "Will travel recover from COVID?" is yes – and maybe a lot faster than anyone thinks.

Now travel companies 'will make sure that the service is on point'

In the meantime, travelers aren't eager to offer a helping hand.

"Personally, I am enjoying the comeuppance," says Andrew Chau, an aviation blogger. "This is because of the rude service and bad behavior some of the giant companies have exhibited."

Chau says the 2017 incident in which airport security dragged David Dao off a United Airlines regional jet in Chicago is emblematic of the travel industry's customer-hostile attitude. These companies have asked for government bailouts and implored their customers to return but offered nothing meaningful in return.

Maybe hard times will change that.

"Now, with the companies struggling to survive, they will make sure that the service is on point and make our travel trips a much more enjoyable experience," he says.

Tommy Vekhayn, a health technician from St. Michael, Minnesota, says he doesn't feel sorry for hotels that have had to cut their rates during the pandemic. Before the outbreak, he remembers hotels "in the middle of nowhere" that routinely charged rates of more than $400 a night.

"And when I tried to ask why they were charging so much, I got the good old take-it-or-leave-it attitude," he says, noting the exorbitant rates were "unfair to the customer."

Now he says those same hotels have lowered their rates to less than $100 a night, and their service levels are outstanding.

Travel industry vital part of global economy

Many in the travel industry say they understand the fury that travelers feel toward the travel industry. They haven't always treated their customers well.

But Kathleen Panek, owner of the Gillum House Bed & Breakfast in Shinnston, West Virginia, said if travelers don't support those businesses, and they perish, things could get much worse.

"If the big airlines get their comeuppance, and the smaller airlines go out of business, there will be no options," she says. The strongest travel companies will turn into monopolies, able to set prices and reset service levels back to the Soviet era.

"The travel industry deserves our sympathy and support now more than ever," says Limor Decter, a travel adviser with Ovation Travel Group.

That's because the travel and tourism industry is a vital part of the global economy, affecting the livelihoods of millions of people. Its downfall would have a ripple effect, hurting economies, businesses – and ultimately, you.

The travel business will recover from COVID-19. But will it come back as an industry that has learned a lesson about not taking its customers for granted?

What travelers do now matters. By supporting the businesses that get it, they can determine who survives the pandemic. Yes, you should care about that outcome.

Which travel businesses need your support most?

The travel industry is no monolith. For every giant airline receiving government bailout money, there are thousands of smaller operators whose struggles get almost no attention. They need your business.

Travel advisers. There are so many stories of travel agencies struggling to make it through the pandemic. It's heartbreaking. "If consumers feel they’d like to support a travel agent, I can assure them that it has never before been so welcome," says Shylar Bredewold, owner of Odyssean Travel. "You may find those businesses actually have more time and attention to share with you in exploring your travel dreams as part of the purchase process."

Small businesses. The major airlines and hotel chains may have deep pockets. "But most of the industry are small businesses who for no fault of their own have no route out of this mess until the pandemic is contained," says Mark Whitman, founder of Mountain IQ, a travel company. "These are small locally run travel companies, local hotels and activity-based operators. They have seen their businesses destroyed and, in most cases, don't have access to support."

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travel industry decimated by COVID-19; how should you help it recover?

Latest Stories

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to max extension with Jazz

    The All-Star guard has struck a chord with the Jazz since arriving in Utah. Now, it looks like he's sticking around for a while.

  • Report: Raptors lose Serge Ibaka to Clippers in free agency

    The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs 4-year, $72M offer sheet with Hawks

    The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.

  • Joe Burrow leaves Sunday's game on cart after suffering injury

    Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.

  • Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football

    The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Predicting the AFC playoff teams | More Football

    There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?

  • UFC 255 full results: Figueiredo submits Perez; Shevchenko outpoints Maia

    UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Runner Luc Bruchet nearly hits Olympic standard at 10,000m race in B.C.

    Four Canadian runners set personal-best times in an official 10,000-metre race on a cool Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., led by Luc Bruchet, who was 49 ½ seconds shy of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard. The Vancouver resident's time of 28 minutes 17.33 seconds at Swangard Stadium is the fastest 10,000 on Canadian soil since Jeff Schiebler ran 28:07.06 at the 2001 world championships at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. "It's still a long way to the standard but I know I can give the 28-minute barrier a good crack in a bigger race," said Bruchet, who was 37th in the 5,000 in his 2016 Olympic debut at Rio. "It's still possible to get [on the Canadian team] on the ranking system. I'll be trying to run as fast as I can over the 5,000 and 10,000." Bruchet, 29, ranked 62nd and 123rd in the world across those distances before Saturday's event, the second in the Saturday Night Lights Endurance Series organized by B.C. Athletics. His 2019 season best of 13:30.36 in the 5,000 is a little more than 16 seconds above the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. 'Nostalgic place to race' Finishing behind Bruchet on Saturday was Vancouver's Kieran Lumb (28:17.55), John Gay of Kelowna, B.C. (28:18.10) and 2016 Olympian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who led early on and clocked 28:45.42, three seconds off Alain Bordeleau's Quebec record. "There were a couple of coaches but not another soul in the stands," said Bruchet, a three-time Canadian cross-country champion. "It felt pretty weird being in a large venue like Swangard [with a capacity of 5,000 to 7,500]. It was cool we had 20 to 25 fans along the back straight. "For me it's a nostalgic place to race as the B.C. high school championships used to always occur there. With all the craziness in the world lately it felt awesome to run a real race." Lumb, Gay and Bruchet are confirmed for a third SNL race in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 5 at Swangard, complete with a timing crew and officials. Justin Kent, who qualified to represent Canada at the half marathon world championship in Poland before Athletics Canada withdrew its team days before the October race, did not compete Saturday. He is focused on preparing for his marathon debut in Arizona next month. Former University of British Columbia runner Theo Hunt ran 3 km as a time trial while Burnaby's Cam Proceviat paced the foursome through 3,000 metres.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to 5-year max extension with Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a max, 5-year, $195 million extension with the Utah Jazz.

  • Oregon jumps into the top 10 in post-Week 12 AP top 25

    The Ducks beat UCLA 38-35 and moved up two spots thanks to Indiana's loss.

  • UFC 256: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling reportedly becomes second title fight scratched

    The title fight is the second to be pulled from the card.

  • Titans, Ravens get into pregame shouting match involving Mike Vrabel, John Harbaugh

    Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks add depth after failing to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Todd Gurley

    The Falcons RB has nine TD's in nine games this season - but expect a down week vs. the Saints.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Robby Anderson

    With P.J. Walker in at QB, the Panthers wideout could be poised for a down game.

  • Over/Under Week 11 - Tom Brady

    Will the Buccaneers QB toss a pair of touchdowns on MNF?

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - DJ Chark

    FFL Flash Alerts - The Jaguars WR gets a tough test at home today - can he find success against the Steelers?

  • Fantasy Faceoff Week 11 - Ryan Tannehill vs. Alex Smith

    Ryan Tannehill or Alex Smith: which QB is the better play in Week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Dalvin Cook

    Will the Vikings RB go over/under 103.5 rushing yards vs. Dallas in week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Keenan Allen

    Will the Chargers WR stay hot in his Week 11 matchup vs. the Jets?