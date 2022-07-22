From a Travel Hobby to a Highly Profitable Travel Company providing Employment for others with the Exclusive Travel Group Ltd. founder and CEO, Jerome Tomlinson.

Exclusive Travel Deals is a Jamaican-based registered travel agency founded by the CEO Jerome Tomlinson. The company has recently launched new and exciting deals for its clients along with thrilling adventures for guests to create unforgettable memories on vacation.

Kingston, Jamaica, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Exclusive Travel Group Limited is a Jamaican-based Registered and IATA-certified parent company of one of the Caribbean’s premier leading travel agencies; Exclusive Travel Deals. This is the travel subsidiary of the company providing everything travel, including flights, hotels, villas, Airbnb, etc. worldwide along with Exclusive Adventure Deals; the excursion subsidiary of the company that provides thrilling adventures and activities for clients locally and internationally.


The company launched its operations just over a year ago in 2021 by the founder and CEO Jerome Tomlinson. Mr. Tomlinson is a travel enthusiast and holds an honorary Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and International Business from the University of Technology Jamaica. It allowed him, along with his love and passion for traveling, to spearhead this travel hobby of his to the fast-paced success, growth, and recognition the company has received over this short period. The company has also employed several others to fill the positions of customer service/ booking agents, social media manager, and travel influencers/ ambassadors.

The operations of the company first started out through its core subsidiary, Exclusive Travel deals and despite operating through the global pandemic, the company operated successfully, and the venture grew steadily as the company recorded substantial profits during its first month of operations. Fast forward a few months later, they expanded their services internationally by providing flights and hotel accommodations to destinations across the Caribbean and the United States, with the most popularly booked travel destinations being Panama City and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The Exclusive Adventure Deals subsidiary was launched a few months later in the year when the team was able to partner directly with the different adventure parks across the island. It provides the most exclusive deals for its clients to enjoy and create unforgettable experiences, whether through ATV dirt bike adventures, Ziplining through the mountains, horseback riding, rafting on the blue lagoon, or swimming with dolphins. The company has grown to become quite a successful venture, allowing locals and travelers from around the world to book and experience exciting adventures in Jamaica while on vacation.

As a part of their short-term goal, at the ending of this year they will be adding the Caribbean and European Cruises to their travel package offerings and visa applications/ renewal services to their clients. An Exclusive travel app is also in the making, so their clients can look forward to that soon. As a part of Mr. Tomlinson’s social responsibility and philanthropic plans, the company will launch the Exclusive Travel Foundation later this year which aims to provide a few lucky families who have never been fortunate enough to experience travel or a vacation with an all-expenses-paid vacation getaway along with other charitable donations throughout next year.

At the Exclusive Travel Group of companies, clients are sure to discover a getaway to suit their needs from either their pre-planned vacation packages or a personalized getaway planned to perfection. Their experienced staff of booking agents are readily available to assist them.

Exclusive Travel Deals specializes in offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will create lasting memories. It offers its expertise in the following areas:

• Personalized trips

Travel is different for everyone. The company wants to ensure that its customers get the most from their trip by crafting the dream vacation that is perfect for them.

• Incredible detail and service

The company is always available and willing to assist in the event that something does come up. Their team will always be available to help make sure the customer’s trip is not interrupted.

• Travel Services

Whether people are looking for a cruise, plane tickets, accommodations, or the whole package, they have their clients covered. The team works directly with other companies to get the best deals.

• Satisfaction Guaranteed

While working with Exclusive Travel Group Ltd, the team wants their clients to be delighted with the experience.

