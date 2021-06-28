Travel news latest: Portugal imposes quarantine on unvaccinated Britons

Portugal was only on the UK's green list for three weeks - Reuters

Portugal has imposed quarantine restrictions on unvaccinated British travellers as Europe tightens its borders against the threat of the Delta variant which has taken hold in the UK.

From today any Briton who has not received both vaccination doses will have to isolate for 14 days on arrival in Portugal, the country has said.

The Foreign Office said: “You must be able to show you have completed the vaccination programme.” The rules only currently apply to mainland Portugal and not Madeira.

The news comes as Germany pushes for tougher restrictions against Britons arriving on the Continent. German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant of the coronavirus has become widespread.

Last week Malta also imposed quarantine restrictions on British travellers, despite being added to the green list.

Portugal, which was removed from the green list at the UK Government’s first traffic light review, remains on the amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine for up to 10 days on their return.

In full: Portugal's new quarantine rules

The UK Foreign Office has updated its advice on Portugal with the new guidance. Anyone who has has both vaccinations will still be required to present a negative PCR test.

It states:

Quarantining on arrival

From 00h01 on 28 June, if you have travelled from the UK to mainland Portugal, you must quarantine for 14 days in the place you are staying or at a place indicated by the Portuguese health authority, unless you can show you have been vaccinated with an EU approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel. You must be able to show you have completed the vaccination programme.

If your journey originated in India, Nepal, South Africa or Brazil, or you have travelled through any of these countries in the last 14 days, you must also quarantine, without exception, for 14 days in the place you are staying or at a place indicated by the Portuguese health authority.

The rules on quarantining apply to passengers arriving by air, as well as by road, rail or sea.

If the quarantining rules apply to you, complete this form.

