When can I travel to Greece? July at the earliest, but testing could hold the key

Sun-soaked, uncrowded, famously friendly and relatively corona-free, Greece sounds like the perfect destination for a post-lockdown holiday. But will it be ready to welcome Britons in time for summer?

Greek politicians, acutely aware of their country’s reliance on free-spending tourists, have been making all the right noises, with the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week insisting holidays will start again on July 1. Tourism minister Harry Theocharis, meanwhile, speaking to Telegraph Travel, has said Greece will do “everything in its power” to ensure Britons are among the first international sun-seekers to return.

But much remains outside its control.

Firstly, the Foreign Office needs to lift its blanket ban on overseas travel.

Secondly, airlines and airports across Europe need to reestablish flight connections and work out how to get plane-loads of people from point A to point B while heeding social distancing and safety guidelines. Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye this week poured cold water on the possibility of current rules working at airports. “Forget social distancing,” he said, “it won't work in aviation or any other form of public transport, and the problem is not the plane, it is the lack of space in the airport”.

Thirdly, there needs to be enough Greek hotels and restaurants, or at the very least self-catering properties, still in business and willing to reopen under regulations that appear anathema to turning over a profit.

On top of all that is the issue of testing. The Greek PM’s statement had a significant caveat: holidaymakers will be welcome, but only “if we agree to very specific protocols. Hopefully at a European level”. And Theocharis confirmed that arriving Britons will almost certainly need to prove they do not have the coronavirus.

“Whether Britons can come to Greece in July depends on the UK’s appetite to discuss and agree on protocols,” he said. “This will need to include some kind of testing, provided by the UK government or some private means. Hopefully by the summer the technology will have advanced to make this feasible – tests need to be more accurate and cheaper. If not July, then maybe in August we can welcome Britons again.”

Theocharis said that discussions with UK officials had not started but offered reassurance that reestablishing links with Britain is a priority. “The UK is our second biggest market for inbound tourism, and we share values and ideals about how to have fun and be happy,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to bring Britons back.”

Greek tour operators are banking on a surge in demand once travel is possible.

Alexis Matsoukis, director of Ionian and Aegean Island Holidays, said: “We generally use quieter islands with bigger beaches – not Kos or Rhodes where you have row after row of loungers. Greek islands are typically places where people can avoid being close together, and restrictions on indoor dining shouldn’t affect tavernas at the height of summer. I can’t think of a better holiday for the Covid-19 world than a self-catering Greek holiday, and I hope Britons think the same.”

He is also hopeful for a July restart, but said international cooperation is key. “From Greece’s side, the first week of July looks like the best-case scenario, but it’s all about how organised Britain and the EU is on flight and health guidelines, what they request, and whether they can speed things up on various fronts like testing.”

How is Greece relaxing its lockdown?

Restrictions on citizens’ movements were lifted on May 4, but they are still not allowed to leave their wider region of residence. More shops, including book stores and hair salons, were also allowed to reopen on May 4, while schools will reopen gradually from May 11. Open-air archaeological sites and theme parks will be allowed to accept visitors from May 18, followed by hotels and restaurants on June 1. Beaches are also expected to reopen in June.

Will there be social distancing measures?

Yes. As with most destinations, businesses that reopen will be obliged to follow social distancing and hygiene regulations. “The experience for visitors to Greece will be different,” said tourism minister Harry Theocharis. “Tables and sun loungers will be more spaced out, staff will probably wear protective gear and gloves. We are taking steps to avoid queues, and will be limiting the number of tables in restaurants, putting more outside, and changing the way food is served. In hotels, more cleaning or rooms and common areas will be expected.” He added that there will be no obligation for tourists to wear face masks in hotels or resorts.

He recognised, however, that the measures may linger for some time. “It’s the million-dollar question: will this be the new normal, or will we find another solution? We will operate in a responsible manner for as long as it takes, but some changes may stay with us forever. Just look at how 9/11 changed how we travel.”

There are doubts, especially among restaurant owners and hoteliers, that businesses will be able to reopen unless social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Simply put, it is not possible to make money at 50 per cent capacity with 100 per cent of the running costs. Alexis Matsoukis of Ionian and Aegean Island Holidays said it was speaking to tavernan about offering food deliveries to its villas.

Theocharis said that different islands will probably have different arrangements, and urged vulnerable people to be “cautious” about planning a trip to a smaller island, where healthcare facilities are likely to be limited.

Am I allowed to go there?

In a word, no. The Foreign Office is advising against all non-essential trips abroad. UK nationals can still enter Greece, but they must comply with the Greek authorities’ advice. This includes, since March 16, a requirement to complete 14 days’ self-isolation.

Are flights operating?

There are limited travel options available between the UK and Greece and no direct flights. Some are scheduled to run in late May but are liable to be cancelled.

What is the Foreign Office advice?

“As countries respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, including travel and border restrictions, the FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the UK and are currently travelling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where and while there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving.

“From 16 March, everyone arriving in Greece from abroad must go into 14 days’ self-isolation. This is mandatory, and the authorities will enforce it by prosecution and fines. UK nationals are not affected by the European Union’s measures to close EU borders to non-EU country nationals. If you’re a UK national, you can still enter Greece, but you must comply with the Greek authorities’ advice.

“The Greek authorities have implemented a number of measures to fight the spread of coronavirus. Some of these measures have recently been revised and further changes are likely. You can read the Greek authorities’ plans for future changes here. These plans remain subject to change, and you should monitor regularly for updates.”