This Travel-Friendly Retinol Stick Duo Started Erasing My Fine Lines in Just a Week—and It’s on Sale

It’s the easiest way to incorporate non-irritating retinol into your skincare routine.

Retinol is quite a power player in the skincare game: It can fade dark spots, even out skin tone, smooth wrinkles, improve texture, and battle breakouts for a fresher appearance. I wanted to give the unicorn ingredient a shot to nix my growing collection of dark spots and smooth the little valleys that had suddenly appeared on my forehead and around my eyes. However, too much retinol can be potentially irritating—a reason I avoided using it on my sensitive skin for so long.

Peace Out Skincare's ingenious Radiant Retinol Duo eased my qualms with its gentle formulas for the face and eye area led by encapsulated retinol, which boasts the full benefits of retinol with less chance of irritation. And just in time for the holidays, Peace Out is offering 30 percent off sitewide, including bundles. This set is on sale for $48 for a limited time—given that the Face Stick is normally $34 on its own, that's a steal.

To buy: $48 (was $62); peaceoutskincare.com.

I've integrated the balm duo into my evening skincare routine since I received a sample from the brand a couple of months ago. Formulated to work with every skin type, the Peace Out Face Stick is loaded with an exfoliating fruit enzyme complex to brighten, texture and fine line reducing bakuchiol, and astaxanthin, a potent vitamin C alternative, to accompany the three percent encapsulated retinol. Because of its stick design, it's impossible to overuse the balm, and I can apply it to the specific areas I want to target. In just a week, I noticed my forehead lines softening and dark spots around my cheeks fading.

The editor-approved Eye Stick is one of the brand’s hero products. The vegan squalane-infused eye balm holds a similar ingredient list to its successor, along with a firming power peptide complex. My low expectations were exceeded as I noticed my dark circles had brightened, and my under-eye area appeared plumper within a week and a half of nightly use.

Retinol beginners and those with sensitive skin will enjoy applying the Peace Out Radiant Retinol Duo as a last step to your PM skincare routine. Snag it now while the bundle is on sale.

