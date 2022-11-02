Travel delays likely as major storm targets Prairies with up to 40 cm of snow

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Travel delays likely as major storm targets Prairies with up to 40 cm of snow

With about six weeks to go until winter, the Prairies are getting another sneak preview of it this week, as a significant low-pressure system from Montana pushes through with heavy snowfall, blustery winds and even freezing rain for some areas. Various wintry weather alerts are in place across the region, with some areas in line to see as much as 40 cm of snow. Needless to say, people can anticipate significant travel issues and it's recommended to avoid driving in the hardest-hit areas. More on the timing and impacts across the region, below.

MUST SEE: Canada's November Forecast: Winter weather moves in

This week: Snowfall warnings issued for potent winter-like storm

Snowfall warnings are now in effect for parts of Alberta including the city of Calgary and Saskatchewan. Freezing rain warnings and special weather staatements are in place in Manitoba.

PRTIME
PRTIME

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in the warning. "Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

Snowfall rates may pick up in intensity slightly Wednesday as high pressure descends south and leads to more upsloping flow and enhanced totals along the southern foothills.

RELATED: Why the first snowfall of the season can catch drivers by surprise

The snow, coupled with blustery winds between 30-50 km/h could impact travel times across Alberta and towards central Saskatchewan through Wednesday.

PRSNOW
PRSNOW

The snow will begin to ease across Alberta on Wednesday night, though continuing for Saskatchewan and Manitoba through the afternoon hours on Thursday. The system will then pull east out of the Prairies by Thursday evening.

The storm will also bring the chance of freezing rain to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba Tuesday overnight, lingering through the day Wednesday in parts of the latter.

Highway impacts

At this point, 10-40 of snow is expected cm along foothills, with the heaviest amounts expected in higher elevations. Southern portions of Alberta may crack 20+ cm. A good 10-20 cm of snow is anticipated along an axis from southern Alberta to northern Manitoba. Calgary could see 10-20 cm, and Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, Alta., may approach 25 cm of snow.

image

Thumbnail courtesy of Devyn Gregoire/Twitter.

Be sure to check back for the latest on conditions across the Prairies

Latest Stories

  • Man dead after house fire in Montreal's West Island

    A 75-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Montreal's West Island. First responders were called to the single-storey bungalow on de Paris street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux around five p.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, they found the critically injured man. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital, where he later died. The fire was extinguished about half an hour after firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

  • Residents, workers express anger as Sask. Health Authority ends pilot project at long-term care facility

    A pilot program that set up 40 long-term care beds at a private care home in Saskatchewan is coming to an end, upending the lives of the facility's workers, residents and their families. On Monday, surrounded by members of the community, the people affected went public with their complaints during a news conference outside the Emmanuel Villa Personal Care Home in Emerald Park, located approximately 10 kilometres east of Regina. "What you guys are doing, it is wrong. It is wrong on so many levels

  • The Prairies are bracing for winter wallop with 30 cm of snow possible

    Incoming winter storm set to deliver significant snow to some across the Prairies this week. A narrow swath of 10-30 cm of snow is forecast in a large swath from southern Alberta to northern Manitoba

  • DNA in fingernails leads to arrest in ‘most savage’ murder in Las Vegas history 41 years later

    The victim’s daughter urged police to renew their investigation

  • Women's health at risk as Lethbridge battles severe obstetrician shortage, doctors warn

    A shortage of obstetricians in Lethbridge is being called a crisis, and it's sparking concerns about patient safety. By the end of November, just one permanent obstetrician-gynecologist will be left to serve the southern Alberta city of more than 100,000 people and its surrounding areas. There's funding for eight obstetrician-gynecologists. But since June there has been a sharp decline in the number practicing. Several specialists are on leave, with another going on maternity leave within weeks.

  • A mix of winter and fall weather set to descend on the Prairies

    The last week has brought a big change to Western Canada, including the first major snowfall of the season to Saskatchewan and the next storm will arrive to kick off November.

  • P.E.I. priest facing charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault

    A 69-year-old Roman Catholic priest was arrested Monday on P.E.I. in connection with the sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a boy in the 1990s. Maurice Joseph Praught was released from custody pending a court date in December, according to Summerside police. Police said the victim went to the Diocese of Charlottetown with information. The diocese informed Summerside police and they began investigating in May. After learning offences were alleged to have been committed outside of the city,

  • Saskatchewan minister apologizes for defending Colin Thatcher at throne speech

    REGINA — Saskatchewan's policing minister has apologized for defending the attendance of a notorious convicted killer at her government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week. Christine Tell says she shares Premier Scott Moe's apology from Monday. She says she was wrong and she's sorry for the words she used. Colin Thatcher, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1983 killing of his ex-wife, was invited to the speech by legislature member Lyle Stewart. Both Stewart and Tell had previo

  • DNA under fingernails leads to arrest in 42-year-old Las Vegas cold case rape and murder

    Sandra DiFelice, 25, was found dead Dec. 26, 1980 in the home she shared with a roommate, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

  • Queensland police: woman who was raped and abused killed herself after being wrongly identified as offender, report finds

    Domestic and Family Violence Death Review Board’s 2022 annual report found Maeve* took her own life after protection order issued

  • C$ pares monthly gain as investors eye Fed rate decision

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors used the final day of the month to adjust the composition of their portfolios and braced for another supersized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike when its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, but market pricing indicates roughly a 50% chance the U.S. central bank will move to a smaller hike of just 50 basis points at its December meeting. Last Wednesday, the Bank of Canada downshifted the pace of its policy tightening, hiking the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.75% rather than by another 75 basis points.

  • FOREX-Dollar steadies as Fed looms; yen fragile

    The dollar advanced on Monday as bets cooled that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive rate-hiking cycle, ahead of its key policy meeting this week and as domestic data points to underlying inflation pressure. The greenback moved broadly higher in Asia trade, particularly against the Japanese yen, rising more than 0.5% and pushing above the 148 yen level. The yen last traded 147.82 per dollar, further pressured by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday, and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's still-dovish comments in the face of rising interest rates elsewhere.

  • Police Warn of Increase in Emergency Grandparent Scams

    The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has warned residents of persistent and increasing “emergency scams” occurring across Halton. Between the dates of September 26 and October 3, 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received 42 emergency scam reports where losses totaled over $520,000. Of the 42 reports, 22 were from Ontario and losses totaled over $115,000. The police said these scams have often been targeting older adults. How does the scam happen? In a typical emergency scam scenario, an

  • November 1, 2019 - Almost 1 Million Without Power in Quebec

    The number of outages in the wake of this event was the highest since the 1998 Ice Storm.

  • Park outside: Hyundai recalls SUVs for fire risk in computer

    Hyundai is telling the owners of more than 44,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park the vehicles outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off. The SUVs have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short. Hyundai says in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has four reports of engine compartment fires from vehicles included in both recalls.

  • Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2 billion

    Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations. Novavax Inc rose 11%, while Moderna Inc gained about 4%. Sales of the COVID-19 vaccine have eased from pandemic highs on soft demand for the original shots, sparking concerns over demand over the next few years.

  • Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Who are the headline acts?

    The lineup for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 has been released, with some huge names on the bill.Opening the festivities will be Pulp, 12 years after their last performance at the festival.The weekend will also see the likes of George Ezra and the Chemical Brothers take to the main stage, with Robbie Williams set to close the event in a UK-exclusive appearance. Source: Isle of Wight Festival, Images sourced from CHP

  • Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter

    Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations. Pfizer books the vast majority of revenue from Comirnaty and splits profit, as well as the cost to make and distribute the vaccine, with German development partner BioNTech. Pfizer's top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment generated more than half the company's revenue in third quarter.

  • Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lili's Big Milestone — and Describes the Family's 'Morning Rush'

    The Duchess of Sussex shared that she makes breakfast for Prince Harry, Archie and Lili each morning in the latest episode of her podcast

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss