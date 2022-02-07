Travel concerns in Alberta with intense winds up to 110 km/h on Monday

Albertans will begin their workweek with intense wind gusts and unusually warm temperatures in the double digits. These conditions are courtesy of Chinook winds that could make travel hazardous in some areas, specifically in the south and along the foothills.

Winds will likely gust 90-110 km/h, increasing the potential to toss loose objects and even tip trucks. Western sections of the TransCanada and Highway 2 are expected to see the most impacts during Monday morning’s commute.

WATCH: TIMING THE WIND GUSTS IN ALBERTA

The strong winds will linger through the afternoon and spread from west to east along Highway 3 and 4 by Monday early evening. The windy conditions will then taper off overnight.

Temperatures in many areas will climb above 10°C, which is a drastic contrast from the below-zero temperatures that eastern regions in the Prairies are experiencing. In fact, Monday will bring low teens to southern Alberta, the first time for Medicine Hat since December 1st, 2021.