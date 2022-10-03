How To Travel for Cheap Around Thanksgiving

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The holiday season is a notoriously expensive time to travel. People looking to go home or meet with family elsewhere for Thanksgiving should be prepared to pay premium prices for their travel and accommodations. However, there are ways to save on travel during this busy long weekend if you do some planning ahead.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered 
See Why: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

GOBankingRates asked travel experts for their best tips for traveling for cheap around Thanksgiving — here’s what they had to say.

Book Flights as Early as Possible

While you can sometimes score great deals on last-minute travel, this isn’t the case around Thanksgiving.

“Book flights well in advance,” said Sherry Arkfeld, author of the travel blog Digital Nomad and a Dog. “Thanksgiving is no time for waiting for last-minute deals. People will be traveling and flight costs go up the closer you get. The earlier you can book your flight, the cheaper the price will be.”

Save on Lodging by Pet or House Sitting

Hotels and rental properties tend to raise prices around Thanksgiving, but you can get around having to pay inflated rates by pet sitting or house sitting at your destination.

“You’ll need to plan for this in advance, but you can actually stay for free when you are a house or pet sitter,” Arkfeld said. “Think of all the people who are traveling for Thanksgiving. Many of them need someone to take care of their pets. Pet boarding is expensive, so getting a pet sitter in exchange for a free place to stay is a win-win.”

Arkfeld recommends the site TrustedHouseSitters.com for finding people in need of sitters.

“You’ll need to sign up in advance and have a background check to become eligible,” she said. Alternatively, “if you’re visiting family, they may have friends who will be willing to let you stay in exchange for pet sitting without going through an agency.”

Watch for Price Drops After Booking

“Many people book their flights, cars and hotels and don’t give them another thought, but you really should watch for lowered prices,” Arkfeld said. “Many airlines will allow you to rebook to take advantage of price drops. You probably won’t get the cash back, but you’ll get credit for a future flight. If you’re staying in a hotel and have a refundable reservation, you’ll get to take advantage of the lower rate right away — and the same goes for rental cars.”

Fly on Thanksgiving Day

The cheapest day to fly around Thanksgiving is typically Thanksgiving Day itself.

“Flying on Thanksgiving Day is usually an economical option,” said Jackie Carbo, a travel blogger at BonVoyageJackie.com. “Not as many people want to fly on Thanksgiving Day, and I’ve found the airport is typically pretty calm and peaceful that day compared to the day before. The day before Thanksgiving is definitely the busiest and most expensive day to fly.”

Fly Back the Monday After

“It’s best to avoid flying on the Sunday after Thanksgiving,” said Dan Meyer, founder and director of Back&Pack, an experiential travel program. “Typically, you’ll find the best deals flying the Monday after Thanksgiving. Most travelers return home on Saturday or Sunday, so you’ll avoid that crush of travelers.”

Book Flight Tickets at the Airport

For certain airlines, you’ll get better deals when you book in person than if you book online, said travel blogger Rose Campau.

“Book your tickets in person at the airport if you’re traveling with a budget carrier like Frontier or Spirit,” she said. “This has saved me about $40 per person per leg in the past, which quickly adds up if you’re traveling with a larger family or are unable to take direct flights to your destination.”

Be Flexible

“If you’re flexible with your travel dates, you can use sites like Kayak or Skyscanner to search for ‘flexible dates’ and see what days are the cheapest to fly,” said Fred Baker, senior travel editor at Travelness.com.

If you have job flexibility, it is typically cheapest to fly well in advance of Thanksgiving.

“The best idea is to travel the weekend before Thanksgiving or earlier since you will have the best fares,” said Brenda G. Mejia, blogger and editor at Traveleira.

Fly Early or Late in the Day

Travel blogger Kevin Mercier was able to save almost $200 on his Thanksgiving holiday trip last year by booking a flight that left at the crack of dawn.

“Flying so early in the morning isn’t always the most fun; but, since no one else wants to do it, it can help you save a lot of money,” he said. “My overall experience of flying at dawn wasn’t bad at all — security and food lines were much shorter, and I was able to find an outlet to charge my mobile phone and camera. Furthermore, early morning flights are also less likely to be delayed or canceled because bad weather tends to happen later in the day.”

Taking red-eye flights is another way to get good deals.

“Consider red eyes the day before [Thanksgiving],” said Samantha A. Pearsall, travel blogger at TheRamblingRenegade.com. “A lot of times we focus so much on needing to arrive or stay for a certain day, we forget we can still make it happen if we fly overnight. Make sure you do a thorough search of your bookend days and see if you can find a flight that leaves after 11 p.m. and arrives the following morning.”

Fly Into/Out of Smaller Airports

“Many travelers neglect to compare flights for multiple airports,” said Michael Belmont, owner of the online travel agency The Park Prodigy. “You should price out any remotely drivable airports from your home to ensure you’re getting the lowest deal. Larger city centers will most often have the cheapest flight itineraries, but smaller airports and airlines will sometimes offer deals.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Travel for Cheap Around Thanksgiving

Latest Stories

  • 10 Surprisingly Affordable Lake Towns To Own Property in Across the US

    Whether you're looking for a permanent residence with proximity to water or an idyllic summer getaway, a lake town can be the ideal place to buy a home. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips...

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and