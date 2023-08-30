Travel chaos impacts everyone equally – except when you’re rich

A busy airport gives the impression of a mass of humanity, all wheeling their cases and buying overpriced miniatures of toothpaste - Bav Media

It has been wonderful to see the country get its teeth into some nourishing travel chaos this week. Few events in peacetime, other than a penalty shootout, bring us together more effectively. Travel chaos combines several favourite pastimes – pessimism, logistics, transport nerdishness and the chance to Keep Calm and Carry On – into one convenient package. With the pandemic receding into history, opportunities to display the Blitz Spirit are less frequent, so the present air traffic control fiasco is a welcome diversion. Rather than cowering from aeroplanes, we are desperate to get on them. Gathered in airport terminals, stricken travellers swap stories and wait to tell ITV news. “Thousands of pounds… airlines doing nothing… something about vouchers.”

Yes, people have had their holidays ruined. We pity the group stuck in Gran Canaria for a third day, running out of insulin for one of the children in their party. Or the retired couple who have saved up all year for one holiday abroad only to find their plans evaporate in a day. Or those forced to sleep on makeshift beds in airport lounges, worrying about whether they will get back in time for a vital hospital appointment, or a new school term, or a job.

But the travel chaos is satisfyingly egalitarian, too. No Elon or Jeff can pay for private air traffic control. Whether you are hearing the tinkle of cutlery on china in the Concorde Lounge at Terminal 5, or a pneumatic drill in the permanent building site at Luton, the cheese is just as hard. Celebrities caught up in the chaos include Stormzy and Maya Jama, whose private jet wasn’t allowed to leave Greece, Gabby Logan, who chronicled her frustrations with British Airways on Twitter, Christine McGuinness and Dawn O’Porter.

The most egregious story has been of the family who were forced to cancel a £27,000 private jet flight they had booked to take their daughter to Cannes for her 8th birthday. “My daughter was disappointed,” the girl’s mother told reporters, “but what’s made it easier is everyone is in the same situation.” How we laughed: a grander version of the inward chuckle that rises any time you see one of those fools who’s paid for “Speedy Boarding”. You won’t get there any faster, mate.

Sadly, it is all an illusion. Travel chaos seems egalitarian but it isn’t really. The disruption might be the same for all, but that is not the same thing as everyone being equally inconvenienced. A busy airport gives the impression of a mass of humanity, all wheeling their cases and buying overpriced miniatures of toothpaste. But some will be on their fourth trip in a month, others on their first in four years. Stormzy and Maya Jama not being able to get a private jet home from Greece for a few days is not the same as a family missing out on their one holiday of the year.

If anything, the travel chaos has laid bare the deranged excess of some people’s holidaymaking. As Fitzgerald didn’t quite say, the rich are different: they’re popping over to Sicily in spring, walking in the Dolomites, diving in the Caribbean at Christmas, and then they’re going heli-skiing. Lisbon for lunch, a long weekend in Long Island. That family with the Cannes-do attitude will be able to travel next week, or next month. Their daughter has been forced to spend her eighth birthday in London, but perhaps she’ll make it to Cannes for the big nine.

