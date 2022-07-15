Travel chaos: Heathrow flights could leave partially empty as passengers are kicked off

Passengers and a member of a Heathrow service team at the London Heathrow on Thursday - Emmi Korhonen/Shutterstock

Passengers could be kicked off flights this summer, as Heathrow urges airlines to cut the number of seats to avert summer travel chaos.

The airport’s bosses have told the airlines they should consider reducing the number of seats, possibly by as much as 25 per cent, on individual flights rather than cancel them altogether.

The strategy was discussed at a virtual meeting between the airlines’ and Heathrow executives on Thursday as the airport sought to cap the number of passengers departing each day at 100,000.

Heathrow set the 100,000 cap earlier this week after a “slots amnesty” failed to deliver the number of flight cancellations that it believed were needed to avert potential travel chaos.

With an average 104,000 daily passenger departures scheduled until September 11, it meant an excess of 4,000, of which only about 1,500 have been sold. “We are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers,” said a Heathrow source.

“One of the reasons we are looking at the flexibility of flexibility is because of the very high load factors across the next couple of weeks. If we take a flight out, it means it cannot be re-booked any time soon. So we are looking at reducing seats.”

Airlines and airports have been told by the Department for Transport (DfT) there cannot be a repeat of the chaos over the June half-term when holidaymakers were cancelled at the last minute - and even when passengers had already boarded.

No decisions have been taken on the cap but a source said: “In the past it has been around 75 per cent to 80 per cent capacity on each flight. Passengers face being bumped off flights that do take off. Rather than cancelling lots of flights, this will be capping the number of passengers on each flight.”

Concerns over number of ground handlers

At the moment ground handlers can only deliver 70 per cent of the capacity in 2019. Internal estimates suggest they will need 80 per cent this summer.

“It is the ground handling staff who are the real, real problem,” said an industry source.”This summer is going to be really, really challenging. It needs the entire aviation industry to wake up and see there are significant issues.”

It emerged on Thursday that the chief executive of Heathrow is facing an official ultimatum to resolve the disruption at the understaffed airport, as the world’s biggest international airline openly defies his order to cancel flights.

In a joint letter from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) director general for aviation, maritime and security and chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), John Holland-Kaye has been given until noon on Friday to assure them that the airport has enough staff for security screening and to assist disabled passengers.

In addition, he was ordered to report back with a “credible and resilient capacity recovery plan for the next six months”, according to the letter seen by The Telegraph.

Earlier in the day Emirates, which operates a dozen flights per day from Heathrow terminal three, attacked the “incompetence and non-action” that had left the airport in an “airmageddon” situation.