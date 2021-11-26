Travel and aviation shares tumble over new Covid variant fears

Mark Sweney
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Roberto Machado Noa/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Roberto Machado Noa/Rex/Shutterstock

Shares in travel and aviation businesses, including the British Airways owner, IAG, easyJet and the aero engine maker Rolls-Royce, plummeted on Friday over fears that a new coronavirus variant described as potentially the worst so far identified could lead to a new wave of global pandemic restrictions.

The emergence of the new variant, which was identified on Tuesday and is feared to be more transmissible and poses a threat to current vaccines, prompted the government to put six southern African countries back on England’s travel red list on Thursday night.

Flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini are to be suspended from midday on Friday. Officials are also reviewing a number of travel measures, including whether there should be a limited reintroduction of the use of PCR tests for arrivals.

The news prompted a sharp sell-off of travel stocks on Friday, with IAG, which also owns the airline Iberia, tumbling as much as 14% in early trading.

IAG was the biggest faller among FTSE 100 stocks alongside Rolls-Royce, which receives revenues based on the number of hours flown by aircraft that use its engines, which was down about 12%. Intercontinental Hotels and Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn chain, fell 7%.

The FTSE 100 tumbled by 3% to its lowest level in more than a month on Friday morning as markets across Europe and Asia-Pacific countries were hit by a wave of selling.

“Fear has gripped the financial markets, with the travel industry flying into another violent storm after the discovery of a new Covid strain which could be far more contagious and may render vaccines less effective,” said Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The biggest fallers in the UK’s FTSE 250 include the cruise company Carnival, which slumped 14%, the package holiday firm Tui and easyJet, both down about 12%.

Shares in SSP, which runs the Caffè Ritazza and Upper Crust chains at transport hubs, and WH Smith, which operates in airports and train stations, were also down about 12%. Other fallers include the airline Wizz Air, the catering firm Compass and the events company Informa.

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, said the government and scientists are “deeply concerned” about the B.1.1.529 variant, which has more than 50 mutations compared with the original strain.

“That would suggest that it may well be more transmissible and the current vaccines that we have may well be less effective,” Javid said.

While there have only been 59 cases identified so far, and none in the UK, one scientist described the new variant as “the worst we’ve seen so far”.

Fears that the B.1.1.529 variant could hit the global recovery sent the oil price plunging, too. Brent crude fell 4.5% to $78.31 (£58.75) a barrel.

Last week, almost £2bn was wiped off the value of UK airlines and travel-related companies after Austria’s decision to order a national lockdown stoked fears of the introduction of new pandemic restrictions across Europe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Hamilton, Ont.

    Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.

  • Ranking Canada's best and worst Olympic hockey jerseys

    A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.

  • Saints honour Drew Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

    Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.

  • Big pass interference penalty in OT dooms Cowboys, who take another loss to Raiders

    The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.

  • Mining NHL futures value at U.S. Thanksgiving

    Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.

  • Bills cap off Thanksgiving with blowout of Trevor Siemian-led Saints

    Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.

  • Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

    Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.

  • Sideline spat in Raiders-Cowboys leads to two ejections and a ref with bloodied chin

    There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.

  • LeBron James calls suspension for bloodying Isaiah Stewart's face 'some bulls***'

    James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.

  • Bears keep Lions out of win column on Thanksgiving as Matt Nagy rumors continue to swirl

    The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.

  • One thing every NHL team should be thankful for

    32 NHL teams, 32 reasons to be optimistic this holiday season.

  • Bo Horvat: 'It's exhausting and unacceptable'

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says the teams 6-12-2 record has left him feeling exhausted, and that performances like Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins are unacceptable. The Canucks have won just once in their last eight games.

  • How the Raptors slowed down the Grizzlies' offence

    After piling on 71 points in the first half vs. the Raptors, Memphis had just 42&nbsp; in the final 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed what changed.

  • 11 trade targets the Blue Jays should consider this offseason

    From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 12 preview, schedule, live streams

    An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.

  • Copa Libertadores final shows off Brazil dominance

    Brazilian clubs' domination of South American soccer is underscored by the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras on Saturday in Montevideo. A Brazilian team will win the South American crown for a third consecutive time, an eighth time since 2010. Flamengo won the trophy in 2019. Palmeiras is the defending champion thanks to a 1-0 victory against local rival Santos. The winner on Saturday will become a three-time champion. Whoever it is will put Brazil closer to Argentina in the

  • Analysis: Sizing up 10 teams with best Super Bowl chances

    Close games and unpredictable outcomes have been a staple this NFL season. Thanksgiving Day was the latest example. The Bears beat the Lions on a last-second field goal. The Raiders upset the Cowboys on a field goal in overtime. The league and the networks must love it, and fans stay entertained. Going into Thursday, the 23 games decided by a winning score on the final play were the most such games through Week 11 in league history. Victories by Chicago and Las Vegas increased that total to 25.

  • Super Bowl champion Kyle Arrington focused on helping youth

    Kyle Arrington’s journey from undrafted rookie to NFL leader in interceptions to Super Bowl champion ended following a series of concussions. The former New England Patriots cornerback has turned life after football into a mission to help youth in his community, especially those in underprivileged areas of Maryland and Washington, D.C. The 35-year-old Arrington launched E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation a few years ago with a goal “to provide positive reinforcement to the youth by encouraging them to drea

  • Yahoo Sportsbook Daily: Best Week 12 NFL Wagers

    Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Best Week 12 NFL Wagers

    Pam Maldonado and Minty Bets team up to break down this week's NFL Sunday slate. The duo gives out their favorite bets of the weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ,&nbsp;CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. erms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.