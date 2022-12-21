‘A traumatic event’: Gunfire breaks out in Ward Parkway mall, scaring holiday shoppers

Gunfire was reported inside a busy Ward Parkway Center shopping mall on Tuesday night, drawing a large response by Kansas City police and other area law enforcement agencies as several stores were locked down while officers searched for anyone hurt and to arrest those responsible.

No one was found to be injured after an initial search of the mall by police, Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman, said at the scene. Several 911 calls and information provided by security officers prompted a call by KCPD for a city-wide assist to other suburban police departments and Jackson County Sheriff’s department deputies.

Information gathered by investigators there suggested “several” gunshots were fired within the mall near the AMC movie theater around 6:45 p.m., Drake said. Property damage was confirmed at some businesses, Drake said, and investigators had found other evidence there of a shooting having unfolded inside.

At least two people were taken into police custody on Tuesday night in connection, Drake said. The chain of events leading up to the incident was still not clear, Drake said, though detectives were investigating the matter as a possible case of aggravated assault.

Drake added that Kansas City police were keeping tabs on whether anyone was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Tuesday night, but said that as of around 8:30 p.m. no one appeared to have been injured at the mall.

“I feel very lucky that I’m not giving you different information right now. I hope that remains to be the case tonight,” Drake said, adding that the chaotic scene was certainly “a traumatic experience” for some shoppers.

Holiday-season shoppers were visiting the mall in the city’s Western Hills neighborhood on Tuesday night when the shooting started. After the gunfire was heard, businesses put lockdown measures in place until police gave an all-clear that there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Among those visiting the mall Tuesday evening were brother and sister Saber Hossinei, 37, and Sahar Munoz, 27, both of Kansas City. They were inside Crumbl Cookies when they were told they needed to shelter in place as police investigated the shooting.

Munoz and Hossinei said they felt safe as a large police presence quickly arrived on scene and the store manager kept the doors locked.

“We really appreciate the law enforcement and the risks they take to protect us,” Hossinei said. “A lot of these guys came out here so quick they didn’t even have time to put coats on. Hopefully they can all go home safe and healthy.”

“It’s one of those situations that you always see on the news or read about, but never imagine that you will be in,” added Munoz. “And once you are, it’s a completely different perspective.”

Kansas City police were asking anyone who might have helpful information about the shooting to call detectives at 816-234-5227 or make an anonymous tip to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.