Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market are Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG, Arthrex Inc.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277136/?utm_source=GNW
, Depuy Synthes (J&J), and Medtronic PLC.

The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market will grow from $8.44 billion in 2022 to $8.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $10.95 billion in 2027 at CAGR of 5.1%.

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market consist of sales of internal fixation devices (plates and screws, intramedullary nails, compression hip screws, and cannulated screws) and external fixation devices (unilateral fixation, circular fixation, and hybrid fixation devices) that are used for trauma fixation.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Trauma fixation devices and equipment are used for providing support for aligning, stabilising and immobilisation of fractured bones.

North America was the largest region in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of trauma fixation devices and equipment are internal fixation devices, and external fixation devices.An internal fixation device is used for keeping fractured bones stabilized and in alignment.

The device is inserted surgically to ensure that the bones remain in an optimal position during and after the healing process.The product types are metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixators, hybrid fixators, and unilateral fixators.

The various end-users involved are hospitals, trauma centres, and ambulatory surgical centres.

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries. According to WHO, approximately 1.35 million people die every year due to road traffic accidents. Also, around 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries resulting in a disability. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), exercise and the use of exercise equipment led to the most injuries (526,000). Basketball players reported 500,000 injuries, whereas bicycling sports specialists accounted for 457,000 injuries and 341,000 injuries were recorded for football players. The rapid rise in road accidents and sports injuries is expected to drive the trauma fixation devices and equipment market during the forecast period.

Increasing product recalls is one of the restraints for the trauma fixation treatment devices and equipment market.Product recall is a process of retrieving all defective products that have been sold or are available in the market.

When a company recalls a product from the market, the company bears the cost of fixing the defective product and the cost of replacement.This replacement cost of a large number of products can go up to multi-million dollars, restraining the growth of the company and for the whole market as well.

For example, in July 2021, Medtronic recalled pipeline flex embolization devices for the reasons of risk of delivery system fractures during placement, retrieval, or movement of device.

The undertaking of strategic partnership and collaboration is the recent trend being followed by companies in trauma fixation devices.This is due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the market, to maintain the market share in the competitive market and to enter into new geographies, companies are making strategic partnerships with companies and Research Institutes.

For example, in July 2021, Zimmer Biomet, a US-based medical device company announced a partnership with OSSIS for an undisclosed amount. This partnership allows Zimmer Biomet to provide an extensive network of orthopaedic surgeons with the option of patient-specific implants which are crafted with a combination of clinical and engineering expertise.

The stringent regulations and validations coupled with lengthy approval time by the US-FDA are restricting the trauma fixation devices and equipment.The US 510(k) regulatory process mandates that the manufacturers should prove that a device is substantially equivalent to a standard/earlier approved device before approval.

The trauma fixation devices need a much longer time to prove safety and efficacy as these devices need to be checked for innovative areas such as materials research and biodegradation.The changes in validation testing have also made the device approval or QC process quite strenuous.

In October 2021, MDCG 2021-24, there is a classification of medical devices. The classification of medical devices in use by the EU medical device legislation is a risk-based system taking into account the vulnerability of the human body and the potential risks associated with the devices.

The countries covered in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides trauma fixation devices and equipment market statistics, including trauma fixation devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a trauma fixation devices and equipment market share, detailed trauma fixation devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the trauma fixation devices and equipment industry. This trauma fixation devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277136/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Russia is slashing its oil output by 5% in retaliation to Western sanctions — but it also likely that it is struggling to find buyers in the first place

    The Kremlin's announcement of a 500,000 barrel-per-day crude oil output cut ignited fears that the country is further weaponizing energy supplies.

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • China is ramping up Russian oil imports and Beijing could greenlight even more volumes

    Chinese firms could get the go-ahead from Beijing to ramp up purchases by 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels, per Energy Aspects.

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • Some Meta employees are getting paid to do 'zero work' as the company embarks on a 'year of efficiency': Financial Times

    "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," a Meta employee told the FT in a report published Saturday.

  • Donkin coal mine added to list of mandatory participants in N.S. carbon pricing program

    The Donkin coal mine is now subject to Nova Scotia's carbon pricing system for large emitters. A government order in council signed this week made the Kameron Coal-owned mine, which resumed operations in September, the third company in the province that must participate in Nova Scotia's output-based pricing system. "This is designed to hold large emitters accountable," Environment Minister Tim Halman said in an interview Friday. "I was clear with Nova Scotians months ago that I believe Donkin sh

  • Retirement Savings: The Majority of Americans Think $500K Is Enough — Are They Wrong?

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but most Americans today don't think you actually need that much. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the...

  • Laid-off Google workers say the impersonal way the company let them go shows it's 'just as cutthroat corporate as anybody else'

    "It feels very much like they are just as cutthroat corporate as anybody else," one laid-off employee said. "The crown has fallen here."

  • Scotch whisky: India outdrinks France as top buyer by volume

    Whisky makers say the sky's the limit for sales of Scotch, long seen as a status symbol in India.

  • UPDATE 3-India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bln, sell fighter jets, choppers

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • How Can I Save Big on Retirement Taxes?

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Planning: 5 Moves You Need To Make in Your 40s

    Many Americans may be further behind on their retirement savings than they realize. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, almost 63% of American adults have less than $50,000 saved. The same...

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • The 6 Keys to Successful Retirement Planning for Millennials

    Millennials are facing different challenges when it comes to retirement planning compared to other generations, said Sean Rawlings, a financial advisor with the Battock Wealth Management Group in...

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Will Electric Vehicles Continue To Thrive Without Subsidies?

    Electric vehicle sales in Germany have plummeted since the country winded down subsidies for EVs and hybrids at the end of 2022

  • 2023 Social Security: 6 Numbers You Need To Know

    If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per...

  • Big Oil’s Back In Fashion

    The three biggest European oil and gas companies—BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies—all announced plans that involve a sort of return to their core business

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    After two months of being squeezed by the Group of Seven’s crude price cap, Vladimir Putin’s regime has apparently had enough, saying it will cut its oil production - just as the European Union follows the United States in banning all forms of Russian energy while the G7 instituted another cap on Russian fuel prices. Russia will slash its oil production by 5%, or 500,000 barrels per day, from March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday. “Russia believes the price cap mechanism for selling Russian oil and oil products interferes with market relations,” Novak said.