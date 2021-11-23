Trash pickups change for Thanksgiving holiday. See schedules around the Triangle

Local governments in the Triangle will either be closed or reduce their operations to observe Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

That means your normally scheduled trash and recycling pickup could be changed — most likely, delayed — this week.

Here are the schedules in cities and counties around the Triangle, and when you can expect to have your trash and recycling picked up.

Raleigh holiday garbage schedule

▪ Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be one day later than normal. Thursday’s routes will be collected Friday, Nov. 26, and Friday’s routes will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 27.

You can use the city’s interactive tool to find your collection schedule.

▪ The city’s Yard Waste Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, but will operate on a regular schedule the rest of the week.

▪ For more information, visit raleighnc.gov/city-offices-closed or call the city’s Solid Waste Services at 919-996-3245.

Cary holiday waste collection schedule

▪ Garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will remain on a normal schedule through Wednesday. Thursday collections will move to Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ Leaf collection will suspend for Thanksgiving Day and resume as normal on Friday.

▪ The Citizen’s Convenience Center will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

▪ If you have specific questions about Cary town services or operations, dial 311 anywhere in Cary or 919-469-4000 outside town limits, or email 311@townofcary.org.

Apex holiday garbage and recycling schedule

▪ Solid waste and recycling pickup is delayed by one day for both Thursday and Friday routes. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

▪ Yard waste crews will service as many homes as possible through Wednesday, collecting for all routes. Place items on the curb early in the week to ensure collection.

▪ You can sign up with the town to receive notifications when changes to solid waste collection schedules are made.

▪ The town recommends calling customer service at 919-362-8676 if you are ever in doubt about your correct collection day.

Fuquay-Varina Thanksgiving week garbage schedule

▪ Both Thursday and Friday garbage customers should plan for garbage service on Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ For more information, contact the town’s public works department at 919-753-1027.

Garner holiday garbage schedule

▪ All-Star Waste Services, which the town contracts for solid waste pickup services, will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday routes will be serviced on Friday. The company will service as many Friday routes on Friday as possible, but may pick up on Saturday as well.

▪ For more information, visit All-Star Waste at allstartrash.com or call 919-989-1562. You can also call Garner’s public works department at 919-772-7600 or visit garnernc.gov/departments/public-works.

Holly Springs holiday garbage and recycling schedule

▪ Garbage and recycling collection is delayed by one day for both Thursday and Friday customers. Thursday routes will be collected Friday, and Friday routes will be collected Saturday.

▪ For more information, contact the town’s public works department at 919-552-5920.

Knightdale holiday trash collection schedule

▪ Trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ You can call Knightdale’s public works department at 919-217-2250 with any questions.

Morrisville holiday garbage schedule

▪ Trash and recycling pickup service for residents on Thursday, Nov. 25, will be moved to Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ Friday service will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 27.

▪ For more information, call Morrisville’s public works department at 919-463-7070.

Wake Forest garbage and leaf collection schedule

▪ Thursday’s routes will be collected Friday, Nov. 26, and Friday’s routes will be collected Saturday, Nov. 27.

▪ Yard waste will not be collected Nov. 25 or 26. All routes, including the Thursday and Friday routes, will be collected Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 22-24.

Wake Forest residents can track the progress of leaf collection crews by calling the Leaf Collection Hotline at 919-435-9582. The hotline is updated each weekday morning by 8 a.m. with information identifying areas where crews will be working that day.

▪ For more information about Thanksgiving schedules in Wake Forest, visit wakeforestnc.gov/news/2021-thanksgiving-holiday-schedule. For more information about solid waste services in Wake Forest, contact the town’s public works department at publicworksdept@wakeforestnc.gov.

Zebulon holiday garbage schedule

▪ Friday trash collection will happen instead on Saturday, Nov. 27.

▪ There will be no bulk waste pickup this week.

▪ Contact the town’s public works department at 919-269-5285 with questions.

Wake County solid waste holiday hours

If you’re a resident of Wake County but don’t have access to residential trash pickup, or you have overflow waste, you might use the county’s Solid Waste Convenience Centers to handle your trash and recycling instead.

▪ All convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal schedules on Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ For more information, contact facility manager Grant Jones at grant.jones@wakegov.com.

City of Durham waste collection schedule

▪ The City of Durham’s Solid Waste Management Department will be closed on Thursday.

▪ Collection for Thursday curbside garbage and recycling customers will be delayed until Friday, Nov. 26.

▪ Friday collection for curbside yard waste customers will be delayed to Monday, November 29.

▪ The city’s Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility and the Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 27.

▪ For more information, contact Durham One Call at 919-560-1200.

▪ Durham residents can also download the free Durham Rollout smartphone app available in the Apple and Google Play stores for collection day alerts and reminders for holiday service changes.

Durham County holiday waste and recycling schedule

▪ Durham County roadside recycling customers normally serviced on Thursday, Nov. 25, will have their collection on Saturday, Nov. 27.

▪ Residents who want to keep track of their recycling collection schedule are encouraged to download the new “Durham County Recycles” appl. Residents can download the mobile app for free on Apple devices in the App Store or Android devices in the Google Play Store.

▪ Contact Durham County’s Solid Waste Division by phone at 919-560-0433 with questions.

Orange County Thanksgiving garbage schedule

▪ Curbside recycling customers in Orange County who would normally have their recycling collected on Thursday, Nov. 25, will have it collected on Saturday, Nov. 27, instead. This applies to both urban and rural routes.

▪ Curbside recycling normally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26, will happen as normal.

▪ Orange County Waste and Recycling Centers will be closed on Thursday and open on Friday under normal hours.

▪ Contact the county’s Solid Waste Management department with questions by phone at 919-968-2788 or by email at recycling@orangecountync.gov.

Chapel Hill yard waste collection schedule

▪ Residential trash collection in Chapel Hill is conducted on Mondays and Tuesdays and will not be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday.

▪ Yard waste will not be collected the week of Nov. 21-27.

▪ For more information, call the town’s solid waste customer service line at 919-969-5100 or email publicworks@townofchapelhill.org.

Hillsborough holiday trash pickup schedule

▪ Garbage collection routes that would normally be served on Thursday will instead be served on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

▪ Friday routes will be served on Monday, Nov. 29.

▪ For more information, contact Hillsborough’s public works department at 919‐296‐9600.

Carrboro holiday garbage collection is early

Trash collections in Carrboro are two days early the week of Thanksgiving.

▪ Wednesday’s trash routes should have been collected on Monday, Nov. 22.

▪ Thursday’s trash routes will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

▪ Friday’s trash routes will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

▪ There will be no yard waste collected the week of Thanksgiving.

▪ For more information, contact the town’s public works department by email at pworks@townofcarrboro.org or by phone at 919-918-7425.