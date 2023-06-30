Will your trash be picked up on July 4th in Charlotte? What to expect on the holiday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg city and county offices will be closed along with CharMeck 311 in observance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. However, trash pick-up will operate on its regular schedule for the entire week, according to 311.

While there will be no changes to Charlotte’s regularly scheduled garbage collection, July 2-8 is an orange week for recycling.

Residents should “place their collection materials curbside on their scheduled day of collection,” the city said.

Solid Waste Services is scheduled to pick up “garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste” on its regular schedule during the week of Independence Day, according to the City of Charlotte.

What to know about the city’s waste service administrative policy:

Garbage should be bagged before going in your rollout cart

Don’t overfill your cart. Items outside of the cart will not be collected

Place the garbage and recycling within 6 feet of the curb

Leave 3 feet of space between your mailbox or car and the items you wish to be collected

Acceptable items: Household garbage, old clothes, styrofoam, and diapers/pet waste as long as they are double bagged.

Unacceptable items: Dead animals, empty cardboard, hot ashes, motor oil, flammable liquids, yard waste, and pool chemicals.

If you want to keep up with Solid Waste Services updates, the city has a notification system for residents. To sign up, text your day of service to 73224.

“For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text ‘Thursday’ to 73224,” the city wrote on its website.