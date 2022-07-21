Trash Fairies Selected as Preferred National Vendor for RangeWater

The Richmond-based doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions company currently serves more than 60,000 units across the southeastern U.S.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Trash Fairies , a doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions company based in Richmond, VA, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a preferred vendor for RangeWater Real Estate, LLC .

Founded in 2006 and based in Atlanta, RangeWater is one of the fastest growing multifamily real estate firms in the U.S., currently managing more than 86,000 units in 159 cities throughout 11 states across the Sun Belt.

While being officially chosen as a preferred vendor is the latest development in the partnership between Trash Fairies and RangeWater, the two companies have been working together for numerous years to serve various clients at properties across the southeast.

"We believe this partnership has been solidified due to the quality of the service we offer and our dedication to building mutually beneficial long-term relationships," said Christian Rickers, COO and founding partner of Trash Fairies. "Some of the first apartment units we served with were RangeWater properties and we have enjoyed watching their exponential growth right alongside our own over the past decade."

Trash Fairies was founded in 2013 and started up by providing valet trash and recycling pickup services for about 80 units [in the Richmond region] during its first year. However, over the past nine years, the company has grown steadily and currently serves more than 60,000 units across 10 states, many of which are also in RangeWater's service footprint.

"Evolving from a regional partner to a national preferred vendor status with RangeWater really speaks to our shared success and is indicative that we are doing the right things as a company for our clients," Rickers said. "Even though we aren't as large as some of our competitors in the valet waste disposal industry, our dedication to excellent customer service and 24/7 support has proven that we can absolutely compete with them and will continue to succeed."

About Trash Fairies

Trash Fairies provides doorstep-to-dumpster valet trash and recycling solutions to price-conscious multi-family communities in a responsive environment that makes tenants happy, property managers more efficient, and properties more beautiful. Learn more at TrashFairies.com

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 20,000 multifamily units and build-to-rent homes since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $6.3 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 86,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com

