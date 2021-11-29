TraQiQ signs partnership with Roha housing finance for Nationwide delivery and distribution.

Bellevue WA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of Last mile & Fintech solutions announced today that Roha Housing Finance will be deploying TraQiQ’s distribution software, TraQSuite, to provide easy access of their services to customers across India.



Roha housing finance is a fast-growing member of the JJT group and focuses on providing home loans to consumers. Roha focuses on making the home loan process easy and transparent for their customers. As part of that goal, they are focused on minimizing legacy processes and paperwork that plague this industry.

TraQiQ’s Software Solution, TraQSuite, will help Roha manage its network of people. TraQSuite will also track and manage agent activity during the entire product lifecycle. This includes scheduling meetings, providing advance notice of agent arrival, feedback on agent interaction and back-office functions like report generation.

TraQSuite will also enable Roha’s customers with simple and rapid access to their products. Roha will be leveraging TraQSuite to automate their loan disbursal processes where loan documents can be easily verified, stored, and retrieved for a seamless experience for both customer and company.

“The TraQiQ team is excited to be able to offer this new service for Roha Housing Finance” said Lathika Regunathan, President of TraQiQ Solutions. “In a market like India, it is critical for companies to become sensitive to customer requirements. Removing red-tape and increasing transparency makes companies more attractive to their customers. This is where we believe TraQSuite can be very useful for Roha.”

About TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions, and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions.

