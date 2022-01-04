TraQiQ continues to make significant ESG impact by providing employment in Rural India

BELLEVUE, WA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of last-mile solutions announced today that its subsidiary, MIMO continues to provide much needed employment to people in rural India, helping address a critical need in the market.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that rural unemployment is growing and reached 7.91%. “In addition to the published data, there are significant number of people who do not show up in official surveys – many of them do not have a high school education. Employment opportunities for this group, outside of farming, are very limited” said Lathika Regunathan, President of Mimo.

MIMO aims to play a dual role for both unemployed rural citizens and enterprises who are looking to fulfil their last-mile deliveries to villages and other underserved regions of the country.

MIMO has over 14,000 field agents that cover rural and semi-urban regions spread all over India. MIMO plans to continue growing its team aggressively and increase the number of service offerings in these communities. The Mimo field agents get to pick their work hours, accept tasks that are meaningful to them and the geography that is most convenient to them. The entrepreneurial nature of work is of tremendous interest to most agents.

Similarly, many of Mimo’s customers have depended on Mimo’s rural reach for deliveries of their products – both documents, hard goods, and a variety of verification services. This network provides much needed access to communities that are otherwise hard to reach.

“We are very pleased with the growth of our network across rural India. It is great to be able to help communities by providing much needed employment. It is a Win-Win situation for Mimo and our network of people. It is delightful to work with these smart people and help them get started on their entrepreneurial journey” said Lathika Regunathan.

Story continues

About TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions/payments, and fulfill/deliver transactions. TraQiQ’s MIMO subsidiary provides delivery and task worker solutions across India. MIMO works with Banking, Financial, Logistics & Distribution companies, to take their products & services to semi-urban and rural India. For more information visit https://www.TraQiQ.com/ .

Additional TraQiQ statement

The company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company’s YouTube channel

https://www.TraQiQ.com/videos

Please join the conversation on our TraQiQ supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/traqiq

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks listed in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

For inquiries:

TraQiQ, Inc.

Tel: +1 425-818-0560

Email: ir@TraQiQ.com

SOURCE TraQiQ, Inc.



