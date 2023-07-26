Trapped in your car in floodwaters? This tool can help you make a quick escape

If you thought smashing a car window was easy, think again. Especially if you’re trying to do it from inside your vehicle.

Places with monsoon seasons are used to flash floods, but no one expected the water to rise as fast as it did recently on a July day in Nova Scotia.

Most vehicles these days have electric windows, and if the water alongside your car won’t allow you to open your doors, the only way out is through the windows.

I spoke with former firefighter Dustin Parsons, who has experience in vehicle rescue. In the video above, he shows me how a simple tool can be the difference between life and death. Watch to learn more.