‘This is a trap’: Protesters slam Cuban national team hours before World Baseball Classic

As fans arrived Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park, they donned red, white and blue gear — the colors of the two nations facing off in a contentious matchup that’s just hours away.

But for many, it’s more than a game.

The U.S. will soon come up against Cuba in a World Baseball Classic affair hosted in Miami, home to the largest Cuban American community in the country. This year’s meeting between the two teams has sparked a political battle — as well as protests — regarding the island nation’s appearance in the tournament.

MIAMI, FL- March 19, 2023 - Eileen Goudie a member of the organization MAR for Cuba, Madres y Mujeres Anti Represión por Cuba, holds a photo of a female political prisoner in Cuba during a press conference in front of loanDepot Park before the start of the baseball game between Cuba and the USA.

The tension was palpable outside the ballpark as some carried protest signs, featuring expletive-heavy messages directed at Cuban leader Miguel Díaz Canel. One included a José Martí quote: “Cuando un pueblo emigra, sus gobernantes sobran,” which roughly translates to “When a country migrates, their rulers are leftover.”

Police stood around the area, directing traffic and monitoring crowds. Ramón Saúl Sánchez, the president of Democracy Movement, a nonprofit that advocates for democratic changes in Cuba, thanked them for protecting his freedom of expression.

Sánchez, 68, organized a protest on the intersection of Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest 5th Street. He arrived to the area at about 6 a.m. to set up a wall of posters that read “Free the Cuban political prisoners,” among other messages. In front of the wall, he placed 10 white crosses with taped pictures of disappeared children.

MIAMI, FL- March 19, 2023 - Maria Eugenia Cosculluela, Vice President of MAR for Cuba, Madres y Mujeres Anti Represión por Cuba, holds a photo of a female political prisoner in Cuba during a press conference in front of loanDepot Park before the start of the baseball game between Cuba and the USA.

It’s not the first protest centering the Cuban national baseball team this weekend. Dozens of Cubans of all ages demonstrated against “Team Asere” Saturday in front of the emblematic Versailles restaurant in Little Havana.

“We’re condemning the Cuban dictatorship, not the Cuban baseball players,” said Sánchez, who migrated to Miami more than 50 years ago. “We’re here because this is a trap.”

For Sánchez, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz Canel and his government want to distract the world from what’s happening in the island. They’re focused on a baseball game instead of the need for free and fair elections.

“The oppression of our people is not a game,” he said.

At the protest, Andrea Rodriguez, a 24-year-old first-generation Cuban American, was wearing a white T-shirt with a heart-shaped Cuban flag that read “Patria y Vida,” or “Homeland and Life,” a slogan associated with the island’s July 2021 protests. In the crowd of about 40, she held a sign that read “Bienvenidos a Miami. Aquí gritamos Patria y Vida,” or “Welcome to Miami. Here we chant Homeland and Life.”

Rodriguez, an avid baseball fan from Hialeah, said she plans to take her sign inside the ballpark in the hopes that thousands see it during the game.

“This is going to be a global event and if I have a chance to show the world how I feel I’m going to do it,” Rodriguez said. “I’m excited to show them we don’t stand for the regime.”

MIAMI, FL- March 19, 2023 - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, left, speaks during a press conference in front of loanDepot Park before the start of the game between Cuba and the USA.

Jordano Cardenas Castro, who settled in Hialeah after moving from Cuba seven years ago, joined the protest because he felt a “civil duty” to do so.

“Two games will be played today,” he said. “One inside between the two baseball teams and one outside between the free Cubans and the dictatorship.”

The 33-year-old said he’s rooting for the U.S. because the Cuban players — regardless of their personal opinions — represent the regime.

“I have mixed feelings about it but ultimately, I want my adoptive nation to win today,” he said. “I’ll support the Cuban team when Cuba is free.”