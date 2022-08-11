Transportation Battery Recycling Market to Generate $9.95 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rising popularity of portable electronics and grid-scale energy storage are the main factors driving revenue growth of the global transportation battery recycling market. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share. Due to quick spread of COVID-19, the establishment of new transportation battery recycling projects was hampered due to the global economic recession.

Portland, OR, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transportation battery recycling market garnered $4.75 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.95 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.75 billion Market Size in 2030 $9.95 billion CAGR 8.2% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Chemistry, Sources, and Region. Drivers Rising popularity of portable electronics Grid-scale energy storage Opportunities Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles Restraints Presence of heavy metals such as mercury and lead

Covid-19 Scenario:

The automotive industry, among others, has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a dramatic decline in automotive sales. Due to the extensive use of automotive batteries in the automobile industry, demand for recycling transportation batteries substantially reduced.

China is the leading producer and exporter of automobile batteries. However, China being the hotspot of the coronavirus, its export trade was affected, leading to a decline in battery production.

Economic slowdown has affected the setup of new transportation battery recycling projects across the world as the majority of government funding was diverted toward the healthcare sector owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This negatively impacted the market to the great extent.

For instance, in June 2021, Accuracy completed the reconstruction of the Krefeld plant, which now has double security storage capacity for lithium batteries and double building capacity. This development emphasizes the company’s growth in the lithium-ion battery recycling market as it contributes to increase in production.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Transportation Battery Recycling Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17821?reqfor=covid

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global transportation battery recycling market based on chemistry, sources, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on chemistry, the lead-acid battery segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global transportation battery recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on sources, the industrial batteries segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global transportation battery recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive batteries segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (270 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17821

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2030. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global transportation battery recycling market analyzed in the research include Call2Recycle, Inc., Battery Solutions, LLC, Exide Technologies, Umicore, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, ENERSYS, GEM Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, Fortum, and Aqua Metals, Inc.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17821

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Battery Scarp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Battery Technology Market – Global Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021 - 2030

Utility Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Secondary Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



