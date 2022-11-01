Transport chiefs insist HS2 will go ahead after Michael Gove hints at review

HS2 - HS2/PA

Transport chiefs have insisted that HS2 will go ahead as previously planned after Michael Gove suggested that the £100bn rail link could be pared back.

Officials rejected calls to abandon HS2 or risk “bleeding the country’s finances dry” in a sign that the Department for Transport remains committed to the scheme despite its ballooning budget and widespread opposition from those living nearby.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “We’re committed to delivering HS2 as set out in the Integrated Rail Plan – on time, in a way that delivers value for taxpayers – and construction is underway and within budget.”

Mr Gove raised the possibility of cuts to HS2 – a high-speed rail line from London to the North which will cost £98bn to build in full – during an interview on Sunday.

He said that “everything will be reviewed”, and highlighted that HS2 was a “significant investment”.

The Levelling Up Secretary’s comments were seized on by critics of the project.

Lord Berkeley, the former deputy chair of the review that gave HS2 the green light, wrote to Rishi Sunak urging him to scrap the rail line.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, he said: “Clearly the Government cannot sit back and watch HS2 bleed the country’s finances dry.”

“Put HS2 into administration and stop all further work, and task the city regions in the North and Midlands to devise a cost-effective and affordable set of solutions to improving their rail connectivity.”

The Integrated Rail Plan, announced by Boris Johnson earlier this year, pledged to build HS2 beyond Birmingham to Manchester, Crewe, and the East Midlands.

It followed a decision to scrap a £32bn spur to Leeds in November last year.

During the Conservative leadership campaigning in July, Mr Sunak even suggested bringing back the eastern leg.

He said: “I want to see HS2 trains brought up to Leeds. As Chancellor, I’ve funded the projects to look at how best to do that.”

But with the Treasury facing an estimated budgetary shortfall of £50bn, justifying the additional expense now appears extremely difficult.

Story continues

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said now was the time to get rid of “an albatross around the country's neck”.

“The truth is we couldn’t afford it 10 years ago and we certainly can’t afford it now. How can we even consider any cuts to frontline public services if we’re still investing in the white elephant that’s HS2?”

Fellow Conservative backbencher Greg Smith, who sits on the transport committee said: “When the country is facing such tough financial choices – we’re talking between £40billion and £60billion worth of holes to fill – why wouldn’t [HS2] be on the table?

“I cannot recall ever seeing a single test of public opinion that came out in favour of HS2 – not just line of route, anywhere in the country. No-one seems to actually want this thing, a massive alarm bell is that it’s entirely taxpayer-funded.

“If this thing was going to be some great commercial runaway success because of demand, surely the private sector would be falling over itself to invest. The fact no one wants to touch it with a bargepole is surely warning enough that this ain’t a goer of a project.”

Under Liz Truss, senior source said that there had been no requests from HS2 to cut its budget.

Jeremy Hunt told the influential 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs that he was committed to building HS2 in full just days before Liz Truss stepped down as Prime Minister.