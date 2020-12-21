Transport chaos: France holds out hope of resumption of cross-Channel traffic as lorries queue at ports

(PA)

France’s transport minister has said he expects the EU to act within hours to allow a resumption of traffic between the UK and continental Europe.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari was speaking after countries around the world imposed restrictions on travel from the UK in response to news of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating beyond control in the country.

As queues of lorries developed at Channel ports due to France’s decision to close its borders not only to individual travellers but also lorries coming from Britain, Boris Johnson called a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee while EU leaders discussed a united response to the latest threat from coronavirus.

He will hold a televised press conference in 10 Downing Street this afternoon to discuss the latest situation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was forced to urge hauliers not to travel to ports in Kent, as businesses warned the ban would cost them millions of pounds and even drive them out of business.

Mr Shapps insisted that disruption around the Channel ports "won't have an impact" on coronavirus vaccines being imported from Belgium because they come in containers rather than on the back of lorries.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to hold a daily press conference to keep the public informed until the crisis is over. And he demanded that the government delivers a trade agreement with the EU by the end of the week, amid fears that a no-deal Brexit on 31 December will add to the chaos and result in shortages of food and medicines.

Two senior Conservative MPs said that if no deal was reached by the New Year, Mr Johnson should request an extension to the UK’s transition out of the single market and customs union rather than accept a crash-out on World Trade Organisation terms.

Describing the trade deal as “the biggest decision in a generation (and) 98 per cent done”, former foreign minister Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons defence committee, said: “These are far from ideal conditions to rationally determine our future prosperity and security terms. If there’s no deal by New Year, let’s do what’s best for the UK and pause the clock.”

And the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland committee, Simon Hoare, said: “With the worsening Covid situation and the time of the year, I’d really like to see the clock temporarily stopped on Brexit talks.

"There’s no parliamentary time to scrutinise and agree a deal and daily clarity on the dangers to our already pressured economy of no-deal is alarming. Time for maturity.”

A string of EU countries, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy, announced restrictions on travel from the UK in response to Mr Johnson’s announcement of a virulent new strain of Covid circulating in the UK.

Dans les prochaines heures, au niveau européen, nous allons mettre en place un protocole sanitaire solide pour que les flux depuis le Royaume-Uni puissent reprendre. Notre priorité : protéger nos ressortissants et nos concitoyens. — Jean-Baptiste Djebbari (@Djebbari_JB) December 21, 2020

As they discussed their next step, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said that “in the next few hours”, the EU will be “putting in place a solid health protocol so that flows from the United Kingdom can resume”.

“Our priority: protect our nationals and fellow citizens,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Shapps said that around 6,000 vehicles were expected at Dover and Folkestone today, with 4,000 due to cross the Channel by ferry and 2,000 through the Tunnel.

But he said that they made up only a minority of the 32,000 units crossing to the UK, as “the vast majority - including virtually all of the vaccine - actually comes via container”.

France’s block is due to last for at least 48 hours and has forced Dover’s ferry port and the Eurotunnel to close to traffic leaving the UK.

Germany, Ireland, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium and other countries have also put restrictions in place.

The Food and Drink Federation’s chief executive, Ian Wright, warned of possible food shortages as a result of the border closure.

He said that the suspension of accompanied freight traffic from the UK to France “has the potential to cause serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies – and exports of UK food and drink.

“Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned. The government must very urgently persuade the French government to exempt accompanied freight from its ban.”

Retailers also demanded the government find a speedy diplomatic resolution. “This is a key supply route for fresh produce at this time of year: the channel crossings see 10,000 trucks passing daily during peak periods such as in the run up to Christmas,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

“We urge the UK government and the EU to find a pragmatic solution to this as soon as possible, to prevent disruption for consumers.”

The SNP and the Liberal Democrats have urged the prime minister to extend the transition period, with Nicola Sturgeon saying it would “unconscionable” for him to “compound” the UK’s current coronavirus woes with a no-deal Brexit.

But Starmer resisted pressure to join them, saying only that Mr Johnson should get a deal by the end of the week.

“Make no mistake, this is now a real emergency,” said the Labour leader in a speech.

“I have faith in the British people to once again step up to the challenges, as they've done at every stage of the pandemic.

“But they expect the government to do the same. We can have no more over-promising and false hope, no more confused messages and slow decision-making. We need strong clear and decisive leadership.

“The prime minister needs to be straight with people about precisely what's going on and precisely what he is going to do about it.

“He must address the nation today after this morning's Cobra meeting, and then hold daily press conferences until the disruption has eased.

“He must also get the Brexit deal he promised and get it done this week. This is not a game of brinkmanship. This is people's lives, people's jobs and people's businesses.

“They need a deal. They expect a deal. And a deal is what must happen.”

Sir Keir added: “I renew my pledge to act in the national interest to help us through these dark and difficult days. We will support further restrictions where they're necessary. We will work with the government to help businesses get through the winter months. And we will offer constructive solutions to keep our NHS open, and the vaccine distributed.”

