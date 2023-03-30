Transplant Logistics Leader MediGO Issues Statement Welcoming HRSA Announcement on Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Modernization Initiative

MediGO

BALTIMORE, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a Baltimore-based digital healthcare supply chain technology company focused on improving equity, access and transparency in the donation and transplant industry, issues the following statement in response to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) Modernization Initiative announced by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):



MediGO welcomes the decision and announcement by HRSA to modernize the organ donation and transplantation network. With our innovative software solutions designed for organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and transplant centers, we are uniquely positioned to help lead the donation and transplant community in a new direction while building on our existing efforts to improve transparency, increase equity and expand access to lifesaving organs.

HRSA has outlined a transformative and holistic approach in its OPTN Modernization Initiative. We believe that MediGO solutions have a crucial role to play in achieving HRSA’s goals of enhancing data transparency, monitoring, patient care, quality improvement and innovation. Our platform provides critical functionality required to not only revolutionize organ transport, a domain that HRSA has accurately identified, but also play a foundational role in increasing the procurement of organs to close the demand gap.

Since our founding in 2020, our vision has been to revolutionize and enhance the transplant process to save more lives. Our Vision 2021 paper identified core tenets built around providing data transparency to help care teams make informed decisions that improve the number and quality of organs available for transplant.

From organ referral to post-surgical follow-up, our solutions, born out of collaborative discussions with OPOs and transplant centers, empower care teams to streamline workflows, synchronize communications and drive efficiencies throughout the transplant process – which lowers healthcare costs and positively impacts patient outcomes. As of today, MediGO shipments have traveled to 34 states and three countries around the world. Our comprehensive solution is now managing organ procurement and shipments for approximately 40% of all OPOs, and our innovations have been recognized by Edison Awards, Fast Company and Inc. magazine, among others.

Story continues

HRSA’s OPTN Modernization Initiative identifies the national transplant system’s need for a comprehensive supply chain orchestration solution. MediGO is perfectly aligned and proven within the donation and transplantation network to fulfill this critical need and remains dedicated to collaborating with all stakeholders to implement innovations that ultimately lead us to a more equitable, transparent, cost-effective and efficient system that ends the wait for lifesaving organs.

About MediGO

MediGO’s innovative healthcare supply chain technology digitally orchestrates the U.S. organ donation and transplant system to improve fairness and equity, reduce nonuse of donated organs, and save more lives. Recognized by Edison Awards, Fast Company and Inc. magazine for its disruptive technology, and powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data available in the donation and transplantation industry. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit gomedigo.io.

Media Contact: Sue Finkam, 317.614.5835, sfinkam@firestarterllc.com



