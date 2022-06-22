Transplant Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 7.42 Billion by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends and Insights By Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), Screening Type (Pre-Transplant, Post-Transplant), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas), Application, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Transplant Diagnostics Market Information By Product & Service, Screening Type, Organ Type, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will touch USD 7.42 billion by 2030, a 7.8% CAGR.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Synopsis

Transplant diagnostics are used to determine whether the donor and receiver of an organ are compatible before or after transplantation. With the adoption of transplant diagnostics, the surging prevalence of diseases that can lead to organ failure, including both pre-and post-transplant screening, is predicted to skyrocket. Due to the multiple benefits offered by these tests to check the suitability of the organ transplant procedure, the market has piqued the interest of healthcare practitioners. For example, in the situation of heart transplants, diagnostics related to pulmonary function and general health receive much attention. Diagnostics have advanced dramatically over the last decade, thanks to firms' commitment to creating better antibody monitoring, HLA typing technologies, instruments, and software.

For many individuals with end-stage renal illness on continuous dialysis, transplantation is one of the most recommended therapeutic alternatives. In addition, transplantation is a possible option to explore in cases involving the heart, liver, or bone marrow. Although in many cases, there is a strong link between kidney malfunction and liver transplantation, including end-stage renal disease. New transcriptomic, proteomic, and genomic indicators in molecular diagnostics can help with better-customized organ transplant therapy and early detection of rejection events.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1324

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size

USD 7.42 billion

CAGR

7.8%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product & Service, Screening Type, Organ Type and Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Growing Incidence of Organ Failure to Favor the Market

Rising adoption of stem cell therapy and customized drugs is gaining a reputation

Transplant Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished contenders in the transplant diagnostic market are:

  • Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • GenDx (Netherlands)

  • CareDx (U.S.)

  • Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.)

  • Linkage Biosciences (U.S.)

  • Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

  • Bio-Rad Inc. (U.S.)

  • Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

  • bioMérieux S.A. (France)

  • QIAGEN NV (Netherlands)

  • Omixon Ltd. (U.K.)

Transplant Diagnostics Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses among the worldwide population is likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast years. Furthermore, the increasing use of stem cell therapy and personalized medications is gaining popularity. The use of new diagnostic techniques has improved the medical outcomes of organ transplants. The rate of organ rejection can be reduced by matching the compatibility of the donor and recipient before transplantation.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of patients with organ failure is driving greater demand for transplant procedures. Furthermore, tailored medicine is becoming more popular. As a result, pre-procedure diagnostics are becoming increasingly popular. The risks and difficulties of organ transplantation need the development of more advanced diagnostic techniques. The companies' current prospects and obstacles are affordability, technological developments regarding reagent effectiveness, clinician decision-making and raising awareness, and suitable organ preservation facilities.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of procedures associated with PCR and NGS diagnostic instruments is one of the most significant. As a result, market growth may be hampered in the long run. The cost of medical equipment is one element that may provide a challenge to critical transplant diagnosis device vendors. The widening gap between organ donors and transplantation operations is a significant concern for market players. In addition, the transplant diagnostics industry is expected to be challenged by a considerable disparity between the number of organ donors and the number of organs required annually.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Transplant Diagnostics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transplant-diagnostics-market-1324

Transplant Diagnostics Market COVID 19 Analysis

Many large-scale firms and industries suffered due to the Covid-19 impact, except for healthcare and lifecare items. The lockdown and physical isolation rules have affected millions of small and large businesses. Due to the lockdown and physical separation, the transplantation diagnosis market experienced a minor decline following the epidemic. The pandemic has seriously hindered future growth, which has considerably impacted the predicted market value. On the other hand, the pandemic scenario is projected to subside in the following years. As a result, the market will continue to rise steadily in the following years. Growing understanding of the diagnostic accuracy and risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in immunosuppressed individuals will continue to influence industry standards for solid organ transplantation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market may have been significantly impacted during the epidemic due to the difficulties associated with organ transplantation.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1324

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

The instruments segment will gain precedence over the other segments in the forecast period.

By Screening Type

The pre-Transplant segment will gain a significant stake in the forecast period.

By Organ Type

The kidney segment will take the lead for the duration of the forecast period.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

Because of improvements in the healthcare sector in the area, North America is predicted to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the United States is home to the most competent surgeons and innovative transplant technologies. Countries with well-funded organizations, infrastructure, and governmental participation in generating finances and awareness, such as the United States and Canada, are well-equipped to promote organ transplantation for patients.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1324

Intensifying endeavors from major industry players are projected to boost market growth even more. Europe will come in second, with a considerable share of the worldwide transplant diagnostics market. This is due to an increase in the frequency of organ transplants and donors and the government's support for the region's transplant diagnosis market. Over the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a remarkable market growth rate. The Asia-Pacific region has a huge patient population and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Transplant diagnostics are in high demand due to the growing need for organ transplants. Furthermore, because of their potential, most transplant diagnostic producers and distributors place a greater emphasis on emerging markets. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developing countries drives increased attention to these areas.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Surgical Chips Market Information by types (DNA Chips, brain chips, lab chips, protein chips, tissue chip) by application (Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Genomics, Clinical Diagnostics) , End users (hospitals,  research centers, clinics, others) - Forecast to 2027

Optogenetic Market by product type (light instruments, actuators, sensors), by application (retinal diseases treatment, hearing problems treatment, neuroscience, and others), - Forecast to 2027

Biosimilars Market Research Report: By Product (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins (Human Growth Hormone [RHGH], Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor [Filgrastim], Insulin and Interferons), Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins (Erythropoietin [EPO],  Monoclonal Antibodies [MABS] and Follitropin) and Recombinant Peptides [Glucagon and Calcitonin]), by Applications (Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi