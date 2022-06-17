TransPerfect

TransPerfect Senior Vice President Barnaby Wass Joins AFANOC Board of Directors

Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President at TransPerfect, alongside the AFANOC team at the “Casa dels Xuklis” (Xuklis House)

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President of Global Production, has joined AFANOC's Board of Directors. AFANOC (Associació de Familiars i Amics de Nens Oncològics de Catalunya) is a charitable organization that focuses on providing social, psychological, educational, and financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families.



Since 1987, AFANOC has been working to help families with children diagnosed with cancer. It began with a small group of parents who saw the need to improve the quality of life of all children diagnosed with cancer. In 2011, AFANOC opened its first Xuklis house, offering housing for families of children undergoing treatment far from home.

TransPerfect first became connected to AFANOC when Barnaby Wass faced the personal tragedy of his own 18-month-old child being diagnosed with Leukemia. While going through the treatment process, Wass saw the positive impact AFANOC has on families first hand and decided to lead TransPerfect’s support of the organization.

AFANOC’s main project is the development of the Casa dels Xuklis, a block of 25 individual apartments that can house the families of children with cancer who currently have to travel from their homes to receive treatment in specialized pediatric oncology hospitals. The TransPerfect Mountain Challenge has raised over $150,000 for AFANOC and Casa dels Xuklis.

Narcís Serrats Macau, AFANOC's General Manager, commented, "Our Board of Directors is thrilled Barnaby is joining the board. Barnaby is the perfect member. His dedication and contribution to AFANOC has been exceptional, and being a parent of a child that has gone through cancer treatment, he knows what it is like for these patients and their families. Further, our partnership with TransPerfect is exemplary in that it has created a charity initiative called the TransPerfect Mountain Challenge, which over the past five years has been providing significant support to improve the lives of parents and caregivers of children affected by cancer.”

“AFANOC’s incredible support and guidance was invaluable—they were there when I needed them most, just like they always are with other affected families,” said Wass. “For that reason, I am extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to give back to this remarkable charity with the support of the TransPerfect team.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “AFANOC provides life-changing support to children and families affected by pediatric cancer, and TransPerfect is incredibly proud to play a part in supporting their mission.”

About AFANOC

AFANOC is a Barcelona-based non-profit organisation that strives to improve the quality of life of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer and their families. They achieve this by providing such families with exceptional social, psychological, educational and financial support during their challenging journeys to recovery. Over the last decade, AFANOC has established two other delegations in Lleida and Tarragona and has initiated the development of the House of Xuklis, which is a block of apartments that will house families affected by childhood cancer. To learn more about AFANOC and how to support this charity, please visit www.afanoc.org/en/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

