TransPennine Express nationalised for catalogue of failings and poor service

TransPennine Express is to be run by the state after ministers announced that the failing rail company would not have its contract renewed.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said that the northern rail network will be run by the state-owned operator of last resort after disruption, cancellations and a huge decline in the service.

The First Group-owned TPE’s contract expires on 28 May. Passengers and politicians across the north had called for change.

Harper warned it would not fix the service overnight and blamed the drivers’ union Aslef for some of the issues.

Harper said: “In my time as transport secretary, I have been clear that passenger experience must always come first.

“This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced, including Aslef’s actions which are preventing TransPennine Express from being able to run a full service – once again highlighting why it’s so important that the railways move to a seven-day working week.”

