Transpennine Express boss apologises for poor services

Katy Austin & Michael Race - Transport correspondent and Business reporter
·4 min read
Matthew Golton
Matthew Golton apologised for the poor levels of service

The boss of under-fire train company Transpennine Express has apologised to passengers and admitted services have not been good enough.

Transpennine, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been cancelling trains on a daily basis for months, disrupting many journeys.

Calls have been made for the company to lose its contract for the service.

Matthew Golton, managing director of Transpennine, told the BBC the operator had a "recovery plan" to do better.

The government has previously said action will be taken if the company "can't be turned round".

Asked about Transpennine cancelling 40% of its services last week, Mr Golton said: "It isn't good enough.

"I apologise. We know that this business is really important to the North of England [and] Scotland. We know that we've got to do a good job and we really care about when we let people down."

Passengers across the country have experienced disruption and cancellations to train journeys in recent months due to strikes by workers over pay and conditions.

But services have also been axed outside of industrial action with train cancellation rates in Britain hitting a fresh record. Transpennine has blamed its cancellations on high sickness rates and a backlog of driver training caused by the Covid pandemic, as well as drivers not working overtime.

Mr Golton said that during the height of the pandemic the company "couldn't train the way that we needed to".

"We've had high levels of sickness, but critically in December 2021, we lost the benefit of overtime working by our drivers."

Transpennine and union Aslef had an agreement for train drivers to work on rest days but that ended in 2021 and a new one has not yet been agreed. Union representatives have argued a new offer was lower than the previous deal.

Mr Golton said having no overtime agreement meant it was "more difficult to get through the rate of training that we want to and that's been a key issue for us".

But Mick Whelan, the Aslef general-secretary, hit back and said the company had had 12 months to train new drivers.

The union boss rejected the notion that drivers should hold any blame and claimed members were being asked to work rest days for reasons they shouldn't be.

"What we have is a company that should no longer have its franchise, that is inept and operates in bad faith, and then wants people to dig them out of the hole they have created for themselves," he said.

"They have more than enough capacity to do whatever training they are required [to do] and should not be relying upon people working on their quality time off."

Mr Golton denied the company had failed to recruit enough drivers and said Transpennine had 200 more drivers than it had five years ago. "We've not got a shortage of drivers," he said.

'Getting the train home is the ultimate gamble'

Rowan Burnett
The trains are so unreliable at the moment that it's hard to make plans, says Rowan Burnett

Rowan Burnett relies on Transpennine trains to commute from his home in Marsden, a village in West Yorkshire, to work in Manchester and sometimes in Leeds.

He usually gets the 07:46 train, but it's often cancelled. When the service is running, he says he could "count on one hand" the number of times it's been on time in the past three or four months.

"In the evening that's the ultimate gamble to be honest," he says. "You can set off from the office looking down the line and seeing three or four cancelled trains in the evening."

Mr Burnett says being in the middle of Manchester and Leeds is a good location to live "in theory", but the reality is "you just can't make plans to be somewhere at a certain time because you don't know what's happening at the moment".

After last week's cancellations, Mr Golton said this week had "been better" so far, with the number of cancelled services down 20%.

But the company is still under pressure.

When rail franchises fail in England, they are taken over by a Department for Transport-owned company called the Operator of Last Resort (OLR).

Rail Minister Huw Merriman has previously said that if Transpennine "can't be turned round then decisions will be made".

Labour's Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said on Thursday that Transpennine's contract "must not be renewed" by the government in May.

"Enough is enough - the time for excuses has passed. We have lost trust in their ability to improve," she said.

Asked if Transpennine should keep its contract, Mr Golton said: "We care very much about delivering this contract and doing it well.

"Up until the autumn of 2021, we were having the best service levels of performance that we've ever had as a business."

Northern, Southeastern, and London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) are currently run by the OLR.

The government also recently gave another troubled operator, Avanti West Coast, six months to urgently improve.

Latest Stories

  • Morocco country profile

    Provides an overview of Morocco, including key events and facts about this north African country.

  • Whale sightings could indicate a population increase, expert says

    An expert says regular whale sightings off the Cornish coast could be a sign of population increase.

  • NHL best and worst: Financial jokes, an odd family moment and a viral broadcast clip

    This week, we have a circus in Vancouver, some sage financial advice, and a touchdown pass in Buffalo in honour of the NFL playoffs.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard,

  • Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and, relying on guts and guile, led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Rahm ties rookie Thompson for AmEx lead at 23 under

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday on PGA West's Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express. Thompson's run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 tha

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Nyquist helps Blue Jackets rally past Sharks 5-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots. The Blue Jackets remained in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

  • MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer also had 26 saves. Donato, Jordan Eberle and Daniel Sprong all failed to score in the tiebreaker for Seattle, which fell to 0-2 in shootouts. Evan Rodrigues missed with Colo

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.