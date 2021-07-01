Transparency Notification
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.
PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
Acacia Pharma Group plc
1. Summary of the notification
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 01 July 2021, 08:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 30 June 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the sale of shares on 25 June 2021, 4.86% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.
2. Content of notification
The notification dated 30 June 2021 contains the following information:
Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or tights
Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Mandeep Manku
250 W 55th St 16C
Coltrane Asset Management Holdings Ltd
94 Solaris Avenue
Coltrane Asset Management L.P.
94 Solaris Avenue
Date on which the threshold is crossed – 25 June 2021
Threshold that is crossed – 5%
Denominator – 93,713,951
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Mandeep Manku
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Coltrane Asset Management L.P.
4,931,684
4,844,404
0
4.86%
0.00%
Subtotal
4,844,404
4.86%
TOTAL
4,844,404
0
4.86%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A+B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
4,844,404
4.86%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is controlled by Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd, which is controlled by Mandeep Manku.
3. Miscellaneous
This press release is available on Acacia Pharma Group plc’s website (https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements)
