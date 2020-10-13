Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Company” and, together with Transocean Ltd., “Transocean”), has commenced tender offers (collectively, the “Offers” and each, an “Offer”) to purchase for cash (i) any and all of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of (a) its outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), 3.800% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (b) the 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 issued by Transocean Sentry Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (the “Sentry Notes” and, collectively with the 2021 Notes, the 2022 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Capped Notes” and, collectively with the 2020 Notes, the “Notes” and, each series, a “series of Notes”), that will not result in the aggregate purchase price for Capped Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers exceeding $200.0 million (subject to increase or decrease by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, the “Maximum Amount”), in each case, from holders thereof (each, a “Holder” and collectively, the “Holders”). The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 13, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).



Each Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2020, or any other time and date to which the Company extends such Offer in its sole discretion (such time and date, as it may be extended, in its sole discretion, the “Expiration Time”), unless earlier terminated. To be eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration, Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 26, 2020, or any other time and date to which the Company extends such period in its sole discretion (such time and date, as it may be extended, in its sole discretion, the “Early Tender Time”). The Early Tender Time and/or Expiration Time with respect to an Offer can be extended independently of the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined below) for such Offer and the Early Tender Time, Expiration Time or Withdrawal Deadline with respect to any other Offer. The following table describes certain terms of the Offers:

Title of Notes CUSIP Number(2) Principal Amount Outstanding Acceptance Priority Level(3) Tender Consideration(4)

Early Tender Premium(4)(5)

Total Consideration(4)(6) 6.500% Senior Notes due 2020 893830 AY5 $190,885,000 Any and All $940.0 $30.00 $970.0 6.375% Senior Notes due 2021(1) 893830 BB4 $115,973,000 1 $670.0 $30.00 $700.0 3.800% Senior Notes due 2022(1) 893830 BC2 $37,739,000 2 $520.0 $30.00 $550.0 5.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 89385AAA3 / G9007CAA8 $503,509,000 3 $620.0 $30.00 $650.0 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 893830 BK4 / G90073AD2 $542,901,000 4 $400.0 $30.00 $430.0

_______



(1) The interest rate for the 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes has been increased to 8.375% and 5.800%, respectively, pursuant to the terms of the 2007 Indenture (as defined herein). (2) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers listed in the Offer to Purchase or printed on the Notes. They are provided solely for convenience. (3) The Maximum Amount of Capped Notes that may be purchased in the Offers is the aggregate amount of Capped Notes that will not result in the aggregate purchase price for Capped Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers to exceed $200.0 million. The Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, to increase or decrease the Maximum Amount, but there can be no assurance that the Company will do so. Capped Notes accepted for purchase on any Settlement Date will be accepted in accordance with their Acceptance Priority Levels set forth herein (with “1” being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and “4” being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). The Company will only accept for purchase Capped Notes up to an aggregate principal amount that will not result in the aggregate purchase price to exceed the Maximum Amount. For the avoidance of doubt the Offer with respect to the 2020 Notes is not subject to the Maximum Amount or the Acceptance Priority Levels and any 2020 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the such Offer will be purchased on the applicable Settlement Date. (4) Consideration in the form of cash per $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase, subject to any rounding. Excludes Accrued Interest (as defined below), which will be paid in cash in addition to the applicable Tender Consideration or the Total Consideration (each, as defined below), as applicable. (5) The applicable Early Tender Premium will be payable to Holders of the Notes who validly tender Notes on or prior to the applicable Early Tender Time. (6) Includes the applicable Early Tender Premium for Notes validly tendered on or prior to the applicable Early Tender Time.

Subject to the terms and conditions of each Offer, the consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Expiration Time and accepted for purchase pursuant to such Offer will be the “Tender Consideration” for such series set forth in the table on the front cover of the Offer to Purchase (with respect to each series of Notes, the “Tender Consideration”). Holders of Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase pursuant to such Offer will receive the applicable Tender Consideration plus an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes (the “Early Tender Premium” and, together with the applicable Tender Consideration for such series of Notes, the “Total Consideration”), subject to the terms and conditions of each Offer. Holders of Notes that are validly tendered after the applicable Early Tender Time but before the applicable Expiration Time and accepted for purchase pursuant to such Offer will receive the applicable Tender Consideration, but not the applicable Early Tender Premium.



In addition to the Tender Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable, all Holders of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers on the Early Settlement Date (as defined herein) or the Final Settlement Date (as defined herein), as applicable, will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to the Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as applicable (with respect to each series of Notes, the “Accrued Interest”).

The Company expressly reserves the right, but is under no obligation, to increase or decrease the Maximum Amount at any time, subject to applicable law. This could result in the Company purchasing a greater or lesser aggregate principal amount of Capped Notes in the Offers. There can be no assurance that the Company will exercise its right to increase or decrease the Maximum Amount. For the avoidance of doubt the Offer with respect to the 2020 Notes is not subject to the Maximum Amount or the Acceptance Priority Levels and any 2020 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the such Offer will be purchased on the applicable Settlement Date.

